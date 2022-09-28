THUMBS UP: To the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art’s annual Heritage Festival on Loblolly Saturday. When downtown crowds get too big, saunter up 5th Avenue to the museum to see budding artists at work.

THUMBS DOWN: To Joe Biden for asking for a House of Representative member from Indiana to stand up and be recognized during a speech he was giving — nearly two months after her death. This man should not be running the Bingo game at the old-folks home, let alone the country.

