THUMBS UP: To the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art’s annual Heritage Festival on Loblolly Saturday. When downtown crowds get too big, saunter up 5th Avenue to the museum to see budding artists at work.
THUMBS DOWN: To Joe Biden for asking for a House of Representative member from Indiana to stand up and be recognized during a speech he was giving — nearly two months after her death. This man should not be running the Bingo game at the old-folks home, let alone the country.
When a black, gay actor claimed that he was jumped in the dark of night by hoodlums wearing “Make America Great Again” hats on, had bleach poured on him and a noose attached to his neck, the national “narrative” media went wild. It had all the trappings of everything wrong with this country. It had elements of the “victim” class — black and gay — being beaten by the racist, white-supremacist Donald Trump supporters.
Microphones and news cameras couldn’t get to Jussie Smollet fast enough. He appeared on “news” shows, crying about the injustice of what happened. “News” anchors cried along with him as pundits piled on about the rot this country had become because of white supremacists. What it didn’t have was any truth. The ordeal was made up. The actor successfully duped the public — and a media addicted to one narrative — into believing a lie.
In the court of public opinion, though, the damage had been done. The narrative worked to perfection.
In late August, a Duke University volleyball player claimed she was the victim of rampant racism by fans at Brigham Young University, who hurled the “n-word” at her throughout the game. Again, the national narrative media went ballistic. This story had all the trappings of everything bad in America: predominantly white university in one of the whitest states in America with fans so vile, they openly and repeatedly hurled the most vicious word in our vernacular (if anyone other than a rapper uses it, that is).
BYU officials rushed to apologize and ban the offending fan. The Duke player appeared on morning news shows with teary-eyed anchors about the rot that has infested America and the horrific treatment. But there was one thing missing — evidence. In a day and age when every person walking the streets has a video camera in their pocket, no videos of the offending language surfaced. When a high school coach got into a fight at Wayne County, footage appeared from every angle of the stadium … but for this horrific, continuous abuse, nothing. BYU officials interviewed people in the crowd, watched closed-circuit television and game coverage — and even removed the announcers’ audio to hear the offending language. They found nothing.
The damage, though, had already been done. It doesn’t matter anymore whether truth exists, but it is the severity of the charge. Instead of clearing the record and apologizing, the thought process is, “Well, they were thinking those words …” And when the narrative does not fit? It gets glossed over, much in the way a young man in North Dakota was run down by a Democrat who, he told police, didn’t like the teen’s political views. Coverage of this has been sparse, to say the least. The family has not been invited to be interviewed by a teary-eyed ABC anchor. Pundits are not apoplectic about the rot in American society. No, not in this case.
In today’s world, the narrative is everything and the truth means nothing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.