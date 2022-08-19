THUMBS UP: To officers with the Ellisville Police Department and an unidentified Sonic employee who cleaned up a trash spill on Highway 11 on Friday. “They saw what needed to be done and did the job,” said a resident who did not want to be identified.
THUMBS DOWN: To leeches on society. Get a job and be productive.
We hope all students in the Leader-Call coverage area will take notice of today’s Page 1 story on the exceptional performance by the students at Laurel Magnet School of the Arts. The pride those students should feel is overwhelming, and for the schools striving for excellence, it should be a challenge.
The world is a difficult place, and to conquer those challenges takes, first and foremost, being educated. Without a quality education, the path to success will be difficult, to say the least. It also is not fun every day, studying and reading in an effort to be the best among us. Which brings us to this piece of Wifi wisdom. We will give you a moment to read it again.
Being the best at any craft — from playing football, running a successful business or a lemonade stand — takes discipline. Excelling in the classroom also takes discipline and a desire for excellence. Without discipline, excellence is merely a dream.
Oh, it would be so much easier to spend days roaming through Tik Tok or glued to the “idiot box” known as a television set. Being disciplined and doing the hard work is what will make productive adults, not constantly staring at screens.
We congratulate the students and educators at LMSA and urge them to continue to be disciplined, striving each day for excellence. We hope students and educators across the area take notice — and follow that example.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.