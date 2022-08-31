THUMBS UP: To Westminster Presbyterian Church for its fantastic bake sale this past weekend.
THUMBS DOWN: To the amount of fentanyl being smuggled over Joe Biden’s wide-open Southern border. Talk about a clear and present danger to the USA.
How much more filthy can the Federal Bureau of Investigation get?
After launching a six-year assault against first candidate Donald Trump and then President Trump, the FBI’s corruption continues to surface, although most corporate-owned, liberal-leaning TV networks are ignoring it, as usual.
In the latest twist of FBI corruption, it has come to light that the FBI approached Big Tech prior to the release of the Hunter Biden laptop story, which implicated President Biden of profiting off of his position as vice president.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg said on a recent Joe Rogan podcast that FBI officials went to his people to let them know that if a big story happens to come out, be diligent because it could be more Russian disinformation. Now, when the FBI says, “be diligent,” it has to be construed as “shut it down.”
Facebook and Twitter did their due diligence for the Democrat Party and shut down the story. Twitter banned the New York Post, a 200-year-old newspaper founded by Alexander Hamilton, and censored anyone who tried to share the story. More than 50 current and former “intelligence” officials, acting on behalf of the Democrat Party, wrote that the laptop had all the markings of Russian disinformation. Blatant lies.
The FBI knew for more than a year that the laptop was real. It had the laptop, but high-level administrators instructed agents to, in essence, ignore it before the election. Further reports are showing that the FBI likely let Biden, then a candidate for president, know about the laptop well in advance of the election.
Then, during a presidential debate, Biden said over and over that the laptop was Russian disinformation. He lied again, just like he has lied through his entire career. He is a liar, yet he won’t get called out for it because he is not “Orange Man.”
When it comes to Trump, the Justice Department and FBI, likely under the direct instruction of the Biden Administration, will continue to sink to frightening levels to keep Trump from ever running for public office again. Don’t be surprised if it comes to light that what the FBI was fishing for during its ill-advised raid on Mar-a-Lago were documents that implicate many people of power of everything from covering up Biden’s corruption to what lengths the DOJ went to through Trump’s entire administration to tear him down.
Talk about election interference — the Justice Department and FBI have done more to interfere with elections than Donald Trump could ever dream of.
And many still wonder why half the country is enraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.