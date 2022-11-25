THUMBS UP: To the many people who gave tips to Jones County Crime Stoppers as to the whereabouts of a murder suspect. The streets are safer today because of all of you.
THUMBS DOWN: To the rush to be “first” with breaking news — whether it be people who believe they have “inside” knowledge or phone-toting “patriots” with a Facebook page who call themselves journalists.
It’s Wednesday evening, less than 12 hours from giving thanks for all of the blessings bestowed upon us as Americans and a call goes out for a disturbance at a home in the Johnson Community. Law enforcement responds as it does to hundreds of calls every day. Does it register in their minds what they might be facing? Or is the response instinctual? Someone needs help, the men and women in blue provide that help.
Minutes later, the responding deputy has bullet holes in his legs, which could have been deadly if one of those large arteries had been struck. More law enforcement arrives to tend to their fallen brother in arms and also put their lives in harm’s way.
A standoff ensues. More gunshots are heard. The situation easily could have devolved into absolute chaos had the professionals at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department not handled the matter so deftly with the arrest of a young man. He, too, easily could have been killed.
Any call on any day in any location could end in tragedy. It is for that reason why we stand so strongly behind the men and women in law enforcement, and why we get so irate when one of those officers turns rogue. We understand the value they provide to keep our community safe. We shed tears when they face their own mortality for doing nothing more than answering a call — doing their job.
One of the greatest disasters in this country has been the “defund the police” movement coupled with soft-on-crime politicians who pander to the lowest common denominator of their constituents by casting suspicion on police while rationalizing the actions of life-long criminals. Our law enforcement — the vast majority of the good ones — need to be lauded and their heroism recognized.
We back the blue — and we hope you do, too.
