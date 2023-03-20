Months ago, in this space, we predicted that former President Donald Trump would be in handcuffs. If his own predictions and media reports are correct, it will happen sometime today. It should surprise no one.
Eight years ago, he entered the American political universe riding an escalator and being portrayed as a clown show. When he became a threat to The Swamp, the assault began. Cackles from the most unhinged elements of The Left for his impeachment — before he was elected! — rang loudly. Asked why he should be impeached, few can answer, other than to screech, “Because he is bad!”
His campaign and administration was being spied on from its earliest beginnings from a Justice Department that has gone rogue. We were told he was a Russian agent, a plant from Putin. We were told he urinated on a bed Barack Obama once slept in. We were told he colluded with the Russians to steal an election. This country spent millions of dollars on a special counsel to turn over every rock possible. With the full weight of a compromised, corrupt FBI and an army of lawyers, it was Special Counsel Robert Mueller sitting in front of Congress like an old, lost dog with nothing.
Did the assault stop? Hardly. Days later, the efforts to impeach him over a phone call about the verifiably corrupt Biden family began. America again was dragged through the mud because of a phone call. How many hours were spent to uncover nothing? We can only imagine.
The Swamp did not stop, impeaching him for a second time for telling his supporters to peacefully and patriotically march to the Capitol. In reality, The Swamp wanted that riot to get out of control. They banked on it. And, we believe, they were complicit in aiding it with the ultimate goal to, finally, get Orange Man and sully his supporters.
Two years of a terribly partisan Jan. 6 committee, replete with Hollywood-like prime-time theatrics, failed to move the needle. Another attempt at destroying him failed. The clock is ticking toward the next presidential election, yet the man they have been trying to destroy is still a threat. There is only one move left — his arrest for allegedly paying off a porn star over an affair that happened in 2006.
For eight years, enemies of the people have concocted story after story trying to destroy what has become known as the ultimate “system disrupter.” Nothing has worked.
This won’t either. After eight years, the people are wise to the depths The Swamp will go to bury a threat. Disgraceful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.