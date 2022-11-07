THUMBS UP: To today’s anticipated Red Wave election! How refreshing it will be to send the Democrats into the minority, where they should stay for a long, long time.
THUMBS DOWN: To police in San Francisco for not releasing the Paul Pelosi attack officer body-cam. Want to stop conspiracy theories? Release the video.
Let’s face it, folks, any chance of this country remaining named the “United” States of America goes way beyond the outcome of today’s election. It is almost comical to listen to President Joe Biden, when he gets into slow, whispered tones that, “We are the U-NI-TED States of America.” Like everything he has done in office, Joe is wrong. We are not united. There is a good chance we will never be united again, with the leader of the country and party calling half of its people “fascists” or “extremists” just because they didn’t vote the way he thinks they should. The divisions are too deep — just the way his party, under his “leadership,” orchestrated it after he was inaugurated under the premise that he would unify us.
In reality, this election cycle will last only until Donald Trump announces that he is running for election in 2024. That will begin a two-year deluge of political rhetoric. If you think we are divided now, just wait!
What today’s elections will do, though, is rid the country of one-party federal rule. Many will say that with such a polarized Washington, the only way to get anything done is with one-party rule. With a split government, legislation will come to a halt — and that might not be a bad thing. It seems that most of what Washington does makes the lives of average Americans worse, so maybe with two years of very little getting done, the American people will be allowed to thrive on their own.
If any legislation passes out of Congress — and it will be done by the slimmest of majorities — the president will veto it. In a governing body that can’t agree on what color the sky is, coming up with enough votes “across the aisle” to override the veto is as close to impossible. And that will shepherd us into 2024 when Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will duke it out in the primaries with the winner being the Republican nominee in 2024. For the Democrats, there is no way on Earth Joe Biden will be running again. He has deteriorated both physically and mentally to the point most Americans wonder if he knows where he is half the time.Those who ignore that fact have lost all credibility. He won’t have COVID to hide behind this time around and would not have the vigor or mental acuity to take on either Trump or DeSantis. The Democrats’ bench is pretty thin, too.
Vice President Kamala Harris has shown that she was chosen VP for one reason only — she was a black woman. Her own presidential candidacy failed before it began. She is incompetent and unlikable. California Gov. Gavin Newsom likely will be the Dems’ choice, but Lord only knows how bad California will become in the next two years. We do not see the energy crisis or inflation improving drastically over the next two years.
The winner of the Trump-DeSantis primary will be the next president, and that will most certainly do nothing to calm the divisions in this country. Then again, if Mother Teresa ran against Ghandi for president, we doubt it would calm the divisions.
America is in rocky times — and they most certainly are about to get rockier. If you thought his election cycle was nuts, just wait …
