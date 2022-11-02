Ezell torske

Congressional candidate Mike Ezell, left, and Free State Citizens Action Union founder Buck Torske at the FSCAU meeting on Thursday.

(Photo 

submitted)

Several studies have shown the average American’s attention span is less than that of a goldfish. So asking the average American to go back 12 years … well, we are not expecting miracles. When it comes to national politics, though, 2010 was a monumental moment — and also quite a teaching moment as we are less than a week from the midterm elections.

President Barack Obama successfully got the Affordable Care Act — about as accurate a name as the Inflation Reduction Act — through Congress. The national debt was skyrocketing and Americans were facing necessary and stiff tax increases to pay for Obama’s liberal agenda.

