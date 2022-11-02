Several studies have shown the average American’s attention span is less than that of a goldfish. So asking the average American to go back 12 years … well, we are not expecting miracles. When it comes to national politics, though, 2010 was a monumental moment — and also quite a teaching moment as we are less than a week from the midterm elections.
President Barack Obama successfully got the Affordable Care Act — about as accurate a name as the Inflation Reduction Act — through Congress. The national debt was skyrocketing and Americans were facing necessary and stiff tax increases to pay for Obama’s liberal agenda.
Political angst was at a fever pitch. The TEA Party, a group started by a TV news reporter standing on the stock market floor in Chicago who preached: “Taxed Enough Already.” It took on a life of its own, and opportunistic politicians were quick to pounce. A red wave followed, as Republicans picked up 63 seats in the House.
But with that came a sad reality of politics in Washington, D.C. Many of those same opportunistic politicians who swore to be different, to challenge the status quo and strike a blow against The Swamp — something the voters of Mississippi certainly believed would happen — were seduced by D.C. and became beholden to The Swamp. If you want influence and power in the cesspool that is D.C., you better play ball.
The man we elected on the promise of change, Steven Palazzo, couldn’t find his catcher’s mitt fast enough. He became the same D.C. swamp creature that so many of us claim to hold disdain for. The fact that Palazzo got 12 years to hoodwink the voters into believing he was more about his district than himself is astounding. Yet, finally, the voters of District 4 gave Palazzo a needed kick out the door. Palazzo had become so disliked in his district that three candidates Palazzo beat out for a spot in a runoff all backed his challenger. Every one.
Now Mike Ezell is poised to become the next representative from the 4th District. He must dispatch Democrat Johnny DuPree, the former Hattiesburg mayor, but if there was betting money, it would be on the Jackson County sheriff who took down Establishment D.C.
He will be the featured guest on Friday’s live edition of the Buck Naked Truth podcast, and we urge everyone to either listen live or watch the archived version. Listen to the points he makes, the promises he swears to uphold and how he will take on the inner workings of Washington. Will he be a fighter? Or will he arrive in early January, get taken aside by the elbow by Establishment “leadership” and told what is expected of him? Mississippians in the 4th District crave the former, but are accustomed to settling for the latter.
The leash is short for Mississippi voters. We’ve been down this road many times before only to play the part of Charlie Brown trying to kick the football as Lucy — despite her most impassioned promises that this time will be different — always pulls the football away, sending Charlie tumbling. We need fighters. No, we need political brawlers. The Swamp preys on weakness and is a powerful force. Look what it did to Steven Palazzo.
Mark your calendars for Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 4 p.m.
On that day, former Jones County Sheriff Alex Hodge — who went to war with this newspaper over the raid of an elderly couple in Jones County on misdemeanor charges only to have his quest for a fourth term as sheriff dashed — will be the special guest on the Buck Naked Truth podcast. It will be the first time the former sheriff has spoken on the record with Leader-Call Publisher Jim Cegielski and Editor-in-Chief Mark Thornton since the 2019 election.
Nothing will be off the table. The show will be unscripted and presented live on the Leader-Call’s Facebook page. A recording of the podcast will be available on Nov. 16.
