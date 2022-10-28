Put lipstick on a pig and it is still a pig. Call a pedophile a “Minor Attracted Person,” and he or she is still a disgusting predator who targets children. There should be no ambiguity in calling a pedophile a pedophile, no matter how much the communist cultural warriors at the heart of this nation’s rot will tell you.
But that is how the disgusting act of adults being attracted sexually to minors is being framed in today’s society. And it must stop. “Minor Attracted Persons” who act on their perverted senses are criminals and should be the face of scorn for all to see. Some of those are pictured on Page 7 as the Leader-Call once again provides a public service days before children all over the Pine Belt venture out trick-or-treating. There are some houses parents will want to avoid.
Not every person listed in our sex offender page is a disgusting miscreant who preys on children. When it comes to registering as a sex offender, those who commit statutory rape when they are 18 and their “consenting” partner is 15 (and can’t legally “consent” until 16) are labeled sex offenders alongside those who prey on children. Some listed are much less harmless than others, but collectively, they make up the sex offenders of Jones County and they should be approached with hesitance.
And then there are those who prey on children. At no time should a parent ever allow a child to get anywhere within 10 football fields of these animals. Changing the verbiage from “pedophile” to “Minor Attracted Person” does nothing to minimize their disgusting acts in the eyes of sane people. Our children’s innocence shouldn’t be put at risk in order to spare the feelings of a pervert — and that’s what they are.
While the monsters exist and the sex offender registry allows residents to research them, there is the final leg of the stool that needs to be lauded, and that is those in charge of keeping sex offenders in line. Wesley Waites of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is one of the best around at making sure local sex offenders are in compliance. He was featured in these pages last year and again in recent weeks because of his ability to find them and keep them in line. He is a jewel in the fight against pedophiles and pedophilia prevention.
We will never call them “Minor Attracted Persons.” They are not. They are pedophiles. We will never call the millions of people flooding across our southern border migrant “asylum-seekers,” because they are illegal aliens. We will call it like we see it, whether the zealots for cultural rot like it or not.
Every time you hear the moniker “Minor Attracted Person” celebrated in the liberal rot-gut of American cultural society, think of the pig and the lipstick. No matter how much is applied, the pig is the pig. No matter how much the cultural-rot warriors call them MAPs, remember what they are — perverted, disgusting criminals preying on our children. Look out for your child this Halloween and examine those faces, the addresses and the charges that landed them on the sex offender registry in the first place. There are dangerous people out there preying on our children. Don’t be a victim — and never, ever refer to them as anything other than “pedophile.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.