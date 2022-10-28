Put lipstick on a pig and it is still a pig. Call a pedophile a “Minor Attracted Person,” and he or she is still a disgusting predator who targets children. There should be no ambiguity in calling a pedophile a pedophile, no matter how much the communist cultural warriors at the heart of this nation’s rot will tell you. 

But that is how the disgusting act of adults being attracted sexually to minors is being framed in today’s society. And it must stop. “Minor Attracted Persons” who act on their perverted senses are criminals and should be the face of scorn for all to see. Some of those are pictured on Page 7 as the Leader-Call once again provides a public service days before children all over the Pine Belt venture out trick-or-treating. There are some houses parents will want to avoid.

