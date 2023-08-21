Wednesday night’s first Republican debate will not have glitz and excitement, but it will most certainly send the “no-chance candidates” back to the dugout for another election cycle.

Donald Trump’s absence — the correct move for a candidate who is, by most polling, about 40 points ahead of the field — will be the reason most people won’t tune in. It will be interesting to see how many questions will be asked referencing the former president or will moderators actually allow for the seven candidates to make their case?

