Wednesday night’s first Republican debate will not have glitz and excitement, but it will most certainly send the “no-chance candidates” back to the dugout for another election cycle.
Donald Trump’s absence — the correct move for a candidate who is, by most polling, about 40 points ahead of the field — will be the reason most people won’t tune in. It will be interesting to see how many questions will be asked referencing the former president or will moderators actually allow for the seven candidates to make their case?
For many, the debate is a way to get their names in headlines and under the big lights. Chris Christie, Asa Hutchinson and Nikki Haley have zero chance at the nomination. Why? They are establishment from start to finish. They are the “old GOP,” where the goal is to go along to get along. Meanwhile, the unhinged opposition party — the Democrats — are playing for keeps and destroying America’s middle class in the process.
For conservatives to retake hold of the country, it’s time to play hardball. Of the seven candidates on stage, two of those have shown they might be capable of doing just that. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the quickly rising Vikek Ramaswamy appear to be the only two with a puncher’s chance at getting the GOP nod.
For that to happen, though, at least one of the trumped-up and ridiculous indictments against the ex- president will have to succeed. Trump will either be in prison stripes — a horrific miscarriage of justice — or be taken off ballots. A theory gaining traction is that Democrat leadership will wait until after Trump has secured the GOP nomination, then move to get him off the ballot in battleground states.
After the shenanigans Democrats pulled in 2020, nothing should surprise the voting public in 2024.
