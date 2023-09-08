This will be hard for many Americans to understand, but 22 years ago Monday, everyone wrapped themselves in the flag. There was patriotism mixed with anger at the bastards who flew those planes into the World Trade Center and Pentagon. If there was a failure from the Islamic jihadists’ plan, it was the fourth plane being taken down in a Pennsylvania field, killing all aboard. Where was that fourth plane heading? Most believe it was either the U.S. Capitol or White House.
It was a time of turmoil in America — before that fateful September day. Nine months earlier and after weeks of legal and political wrangling over “dangling chads” in Florida, George W. Bush was sworn in as president. A large swath of this country — including the loser of that race, Al Gore — cried foul. Bush was not a very popular president and the butt of constant jokes at his Texas demeanor and constant butchering of the English language.
Yet the second those planes crashed into those buildings, it seemed as if all was forgotten. America — the United States of America — was under attack from a sworn enemy. The more than 3,000 who were killed that day were the perfect reflection of that America, from all walks of life and financial stations. They were brothers and sisters of us all, and we were fighting mad.
People at baseball games sang “God Bless America” with reverence. The national anthem meant something. Bush summed up the feelings of almost every American when he stood on the rubble of the Twin Towers, arm around a first-responder, and said, “I can hear you! The rest of the world hears you. And the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon.” The tired rescue workers cheered vociferously. Those watching on TV joined the chorus. Our family members had been slaughtered and now it was time to band together and kick some …
How long did it last? A couple years, maybe, until we decided that our enemies were the same people we wrapped our arms around. We started eating ourselves from the inside out. And today, two days before the 22nd anniversary of that horrible day, we are as divided as a nation as we were in the days preceding the firing on Fort Sumter. Oh, there are no standing armies from a coalition of states battling another, but the battle lines are most certainly drawn.
There is no United States of America anymore. It doesn’t exist except on dollar bills. Instead of seeing the flag in reverence, far too many see a nation of oppression. Somehow, in less than 15 years after electing a black president, the greatest threat to the homeland has become a scourge of white supremacy. The nastiness of politics has taken over the national conversation, and each day, the dagger drives just a bit deeper — far deeper than those Islamic lunatics could have ever hoped for. We are united in nothing but our disunity.
Twenty-two years after the most galvanizing act since the bombing of Pearl Harbor, which ushered the USA into World War II, we are a broken country. Not only are there no viable solutions, but there is no appetite to find any solutions. There is too much anger and hatred for our brothers and sisters. No family could survive what we are doing to ourselves.
Pointing fingers and laying blame is easy — in some ways, we are all guilty in the unraveling of the fabric of this country. When the country does finally unravel, we are in for some terribly trying times. The sad difference is that, in days gone by, when turmoil hit our shores, we banded together to overcome it. Who can stand up and say that would happen again?
