This will be hard for many Americans to understand, but 22 years ago Monday, everyone wrapped themselves in the flag. There was patriotism mixed with anger at the bastards who flew those planes into the World Trade Center and Pentagon. If there was a failure from the Islamic jihadists’ plan, it was the fourth plane being taken down in a Pennsylvania field, killing all aboard. Where was that fourth plane heading? Most believe it was either the U.S. Capitol or White House.

It was a time of turmoil in America — before that fateful September day. Nine months earlier and after weeks of legal and political wrangling over “dangling chads” in Florida, George W. Bush was sworn in as president. A large swath of this country — including the loser of that race, Al Gore — cried foul. Bush was not a very popular president and the butt of constant jokes at his Texas demeanor and constant butchering of the English language.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.