For what seems like an eternity, downtown streets — especially the busy Central Avenue area — have been a mess of orange and white cones, construction vehicles and a lot of frustration. That comes with the territory when massive construction projects take place.
All the way, Mayor Johnny Magee and the Laurel City Council — the ones who heard the most about the frustration — had the same response: “Please be patient, and it will be all worth it.”
Residents like to believe that someone can snap their fingers, and generations of neglect will just disappear. But like the TV show that has made Laurel famous shows when the Napiers tear into old houses, one doesn’t actually know the extent of the problem until the renovations begin. How many “Home Town” episodes included Ben or Erin Napier saying “uh-oh!” after discovering a hidden problem? Multiply that by, say, every street in the city, and one might appreciate the extent of the neglect.
Today, all of that time, all of that frustration and all of those headaches will be a thing of the past with the much-anticipated Central Avenue Block Party, which will begin at noon and fill the area with food and fun. Visit those local businesses most affected and let them know you appreciate them sticking it through the tough times. If you see the mayor, tell him the same thing he has been telling everyone in this city: “It was worth it.”
Learn the roundabout before Wednesday
We urge all motorists in Laurel and Jones County who plan to drive into Laurel to learn how to drive through a roundabout. It is not rocket science, but for a city not used to roundabouts, it will take some getting used to. Visit leader-call.com for a video tutorial and artist’s rendering of the roundabout. Internet searches on conquering roundabouts are plenty. We don’t want to have to plant a photographer at Leontyne Price Boulevard and Central Avenue waiting on photos of the first crash. Be proactive, be educated and everyone will see the traffic advantages of the roundabout.
On behalf of the readers of the Leader-Call, we welcome the City of Laurel as a sponsor for our Bobcat Jr. section, which is published the last week of each month. The city joins community leaders Mississippi Power, Jones College and Howard Industries in helping the school children of this community realize the magic of having a newspaper designed and geared for them. We are excited to have the city join the effort to encourage young people to make a habit of reading, and you should, too.
