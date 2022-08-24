THUMBS UP: To high school football season. Finally!
THUMBS DOWN: To canceling student loan debt. Live up to your obligations.
If ever a news publication existed that supported the men and women in law enforcement more than the Laurel Leader-Call, we have not heard of it. We understand the toughness of the job, the low pay, the lousy hours and the relentless scrutiny those fine officers find themselves under.
We defend each and every good officer at every turn, and we are most certainly not afraid to call out the bad ones who must go immediately. For in every profession, bad apples will make their way into the mix. And when those bad apples are discovered, they must be disposed of.
We decried in no uncertain terms the moves to defund the police — an idea that took root in many Democratic-run cities that are now reduced to crime-infested wastelands. We decried the ridiculousness of protesters holding up signs in front of Laurel police headquarters talking about “slave patrols” hunting down black men and women.
We lauded the LPD Chief Tommy Cox and Mayor Johnny Magee when they fired two officers who went rogue, chasing a black man into Jasper County and beating him relentlessly. Had those two not been fired, it would have been the mayor and chief in our crosshairs.
We pride ourselves in not jumping into social-media firestorms, such as the case of a young man who fled from LPD, face-planted into the concrete, then had the gall to take to social media claiming the LPD beat him for no reason. Social media erupted, yet body-cam footage showed what actually happened. Social media still erupted. We never took the bait.
Most recently, we have called out the Federal Bureau of Investigation for what we see as having become politically weaponized against its opponents. The rank-and-file agents likely aren’t to blame, but there is serious rot in the upper echelons of FBI and Justice Department administrations. The Christopher Wrays and Merrick Garlands of the world are no better than criminals, who are using the most powerful investigative agency the world has ever seen and turned it inward toward their opponents. Clear-thinking people without blinders can see that.
Yet those who make such claims are now labeled as “anti-law enforcement,” which is the furthest thing from the truth.
If there were rot at the top of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department or LPD, it would be a dereliction of the duty of the newspaper of record to blame those who criticize that rot instead of demanding that the rot be removed.
The top echelon of the DOJ is rotten. The FBI leadership is rotten. Those who allow for that weaponization against political opponents are rotten to the core.
We can live with it and pretend it is not there or we can demand that changes are made. We could have glossed over those two rotten ex-police officers who beat that man in Jasper County, or we could have demanded their firing. We never had the time to do so because the top of the administration did the right thing from the start.
We cannot imagine the top levels of this federal Justice Department ever doing anything right until the rot at the top is cleared out and the agencies rebuilt.
