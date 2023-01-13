Carnival season begins 12 days after Christmas — known as Twelfth Night, or Feast of the Epiphany. Depending on the calendar, the season stretches into February and sometimes into March, replete with feasting, parades and good times. The culmination of that season is Mardi Gras — translated from French to Fat Tuesday. Feasting and partying end at midnight as the clock turns from Fat Tuesday to Ash Wednesday, which leads to Easter.

This year, Mardi Gras falls on Feb. 21, meaning from Twelfth Night to Mardi Gras, there are 47 possible days for parades. So why in the world are Laurel and Ellisville’s parades on the same day, a mere 30 minutes apart? It makes no sense, cheats the residents of this county of a good time and forces “krewes” that might have participated in both to have to choose one.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.