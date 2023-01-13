Carnival season begins 12 days after Christmas — known as Twelfth Night, or Feast of the Epiphany. Depending on the calendar, the season stretches into February and sometimes into March, replete with feasting, parades and good times. The culmination of that season is Mardi Gras — translated from French to Fat Tuesday. Feasting and partying end at midnight as the clock turns from Fat Tuesday to Ash Wednesday, which leads to Easter.
This year, Mardi Gras falls on Feb. 21, meaning from Twelfth Night to Mardi Gras, there are 47 possible days for parades. So why in the world are Laurel and Ellisville’s parades on the same day, a mere 30 minutes apart? It makes no sense, cheats the residents of this county of a good time and forces “krewes” that might have participated in both to have to choose one.
Having parades on the same day in larger areas with more established Carnival traditions from Mobile across the Gulf Coast and into New Orleans, is not unusual. Few, if any, would schedule two parades in towns less than 10 miles apart with no time for people to watch both parades.
We understand the Carnival tradition in Laurel is less than a decade old, and in Ellisville, it’s even less than that, and there is a learning curve, but this is something that can be easily rectified before next year’s Carnival season.
If organizers need help, we ask that they contact those who organize Christmas parades in Jones County. The Sertoma Club of Laurel’s parade is on Friday night, with Ellisville and Sandersville’s parades on Saturday. Even when the Sertoma parade rolled on a Saturday morning, there was still enough time in between parades for revelers to attend as many as they wanted to. With Mardi Gras, it forces people to choose.
There might be some underlying reason why Ellisville wants its parade at 6 p.m. and Laurel’s at 6:30, but we most certainly wouldn’t want to speculate on the “why.” Rather, we will chalk it up to a learning opportunity and urge organizers to communicate with each other if these two cities want to get serious about celebrating the Carnival season.
As it stands now, Ellisville’s parade will roll at 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 and Laurel’s will roll at 6:30. Maybe next year, give Laurel’s parade organizers the “first choice,” since its parade has been around longer, having been founded about a decade ago and now run by the Fraternal Order of Police. If that seems unfair, give Laurel the choice on even years and Ellisville on odd years. Anything would be better than what we have now.
Remember, this is Carnival “season,” not Carnival day. Get it together and find dates and times that will work for everyone. As it is now, half the county will be cheated because of the lunacy in scheduling Mardi Gras parades 30 minutes apart on the same day in cities less than 10 miles apart.
For planning purposes, Mardi Gras in 2024 will be Feb. 13, which leaves plenty of time to start working on parade calendars. Please, talk before you schedule.
