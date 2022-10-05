THUMBS UP: To buying local
THUMBS DOWN: To rising gas prices. Joe Biden has already raided our strategic reserves so there is no stopping it this time.
Joe Biden is the most corrupt president in the history of the United States — and no one seems to give a damn.
Along with his crack-addicted son, the man who has forever claimed to be just a small-town, man of the people has sold his soul — and his political power — to our adversaries to enrich his family.
The Biden Family Crime Syndicate is not the makings of a conspiracy theorist or a gaggle of whistleblowers using often third-hand hearsay. No, the syndicate is at best suspicious, on paper with sources willing to talk about direct knowledge. The lack of will to get to the bottom of it by our federal law enforcement agencies should be concerning to everyone, regardless of political party affiliations. Hunter Biden’s laptop is real and filled with a treasure trove of corruption the Federal Bureau of Investigation not only tried to diminish but actively worked to silence. Scary stuff.
But for those who look to legacy national media outlets for “news” — ABC, CBS and NBC and the unapologetically partisan CNN and MSNBC — there is nothing to see here. Oh, but there is plenty to see if only they would look, despite their efforts to portray anyone who even asks questions as a kook or conspiracy theorist. Maybe one day, when the Left has gotten all of its use out of the senile president, will they begin to probe this corruption. But we are not holding our breath.
If the American people allow this blatant, horrific corruption to stand and there to be no consequences for the person most responsible for it, then the country is, indeed, doomed. It might be already.
This is the greatest scandal of our time for those who have been paying attention. But the coordinated blackout from the legacy media, Big Tech and the corrupt FBI has made sure most of the country doesn’t know about it. Had they, would a senile, basement-dweller, corrupt, career politician ever have been elected president?
We are in scary times when corruption this vast can successfully be swept under the rug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.