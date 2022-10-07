THUMBS UP: To the Laurel Police Department for helping a stranded motorist in South Laurel early Friday morning. Thanks.
THUMBS DOWN: To so-called “sanctuary cities” complaining about illegal immigrants being shipped there.
Historians tell us of a event in about 49 BC involving Julius Caesar that has been used as an idiom to describe the times in which we live. In that year, or just about, Caesar had served in a governorship. When his term ended, the Roman Senate directed him to disband his army, which he refused to do. The only way for him and his army to reach Italy would be to cross the Rubicon River. After crossing, Caesar’s civil war began and he became dictator for life.
In today’s parlance, “crossing the Rubicon” is equal to passing a point of no return. And when that applies to the federal government, they have long since crossed the Rubicon. We are not alarmists anymore. The days of what is unfolding in real life in Washington being considered mere conspiracy theories are no more. When Big Tech, corporate-owned media, globalists and the federal government are in lockstep, the next domino to fall is our freedom.
Go ahead, anonymous complainers, and let us know how delusional we are. But when eventually “the system” — that rotten-to-the-core, corrupt system that is Washington, D.C. — comes for you, there might not be anyone left standing in your defense. When a Justice Department is weaponized against political opponents and will use brazen intimidation tactics, they have crossed the rubicon. Elected officials have long since abandoned the principles of this nation’s founding — that the federal government would be used for national defense and not much else. Government has gotten too big, too onerous, too intrusive into our lives and too irresponsible to come back from it. They have, indeed, crossed the Rubicon.
So, if the federal government has crossed the point of no return, we only have one recourse left and that is to concentrate on the state and local level. If we cannot fight a senile president being controlled by evil forces, control what we can. And that does not mean electing hollow, unprincipled men and women. Quite the contrary.
It means electing strong, principled voices that will stand up to the federal government when needed and, more importantly, lead the effort to put up protections for residents against that federal government.
On Wednesday, State Sen. Chris McDaniel will be featured on the popular “Buck Naked Truth” podcast. Listen to McDaniel speak today, and he has the same principled message he had a decade ago. He doesn’t change with the political winds. He preaches freedom and liberty for everyone. The movement for him to take on Delbert Hosemann for lieutenant governor next year is gaining steam. We hope he runs.
But we hope even more that listeners tune in on Wednesday — or listen to the archived show after — and hear the man speak. He is a brilliant orator guided by principles, not hollow political double-speak.
Next Saturday, there will be a round-table discussion with some of the best conservative political minds in Mississippi. Again, we urge you to listen.
The federal government has crossed the Rubicon, but that does not mean all is lost. In our system, under our Constitution, states hold tremendous power that hasn’t been used to its potential. All is not lost.
