What is the difference between John Kerry and God? God doesn’t think he is John Kerry.
The haughty, stuffed-shirt politician turned climate-change zealot had the conceit to stand before an international audience and declare himself — and other elites in attendance — “extraterrestrial.”
John Kerry is nothing more than a self-important blow-hard who happened to marry into a ketchup fortune. He flies around the world on private jets, lecturing all of us on how to save the planet. His ridiculous statements in Davos, Switzerland, about how he and other self-anointed elites have the power to change the climate were only overshadowed by the charlatan failed presidential candidate Al Gore who said — without laughing — that because of us, the world’s oceans are boiling. He actually said “boiling.”
But, if only he and his ilk — the John Kerrys of the world — could just control everything their subjects do and how they live, then they will be anointed protectors of the Earth and have the ability to fix all that ails it.
As we have said many times in the past, trying to debunk the ridiculous notion that humans are destroying the planet, these self-anointed elites are acting above their paygrade on this one. Estimates show that the Earth is somewhere around 6 billion years old — a nearly incomprehensible number when one thinks of how long 50 years feels to humans. Over that time, the planet has been subject to just about everything and still survived. We are not a threat to the future of the planet. The Earth will be here long after humans have gone the way of the dinosaur.
Yet these wealthy, private-jet-flying, royal wannabes continue to lecture us. Kerry, Gore, the whole Davos crowd and their useful idiots in the entertainment world have little to do with the climate. No, this is about control and power and them enriching themselves and the donor class through “smart” investments. Going green yields plenty of green for them.
John Kerry, you are not god. You “merged” with the right woman, then used your acquired fortune to somehow believe that not only are you better than everyone else, but have been chosen in a god-like contest to save the planet. Delusions this bad should land him in a mental institution, where he can enjoy his lunch with Al Gore, Bill Gates and the rest of the climate zealots at Davos.
