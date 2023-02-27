Nearly three years ago, in the earliest days of the COVID-19 outbreak, the narrative was laid that the disease was the result of a viral escape from a wet market in the city of Wuhan, China. The mere mention of an alternative theory, such as that the virus escaped either on accident or on purpose from a weapons-grade lab, was met with a vicious pushback of “spreading disinformation.”
Those two words will do more damage to the free expression of ideas and theories than the COVID-19 virus ever could, because it arbitrarily admitted that anyone with an alternative theory who does not walk hand-in-hand with the narrative of the “ruling class” would lead to being banned from expressing those ideas. We wonder how many commentators and scientists were silenced because of the spread of such so-called “disinformation.” And what happens when the theories that were once labeled disinformation turn out to be facts?
It is not just the origin of the virus, either. Mention that the “vaccine” does not do what it was advertised to do? Disinformation. Mention that wearing cloth masks does little if anything in preventing the spread of the disease? Disinformation. Both have turned out to be the truth.
The underlying fault with claims of disinformation is someone has to be the arbiter of that information to declare it disinformation. People, by nature, are biased. So their declarations, likely, are biased — and likely for political purposes.
Three years later, it is becoming more and more clear that the virus escaped from a lab, or it was released as a weapon — neither theory should be discounted, although both will still likely land people in social-media purgatory.
Trust in our systems has degraded at an alarming rate. Declaring anyone with an opinion that goes against the ruling class as spreaders of disinformation is, no doubt, an effort to silence dissent at any cost.
In the opening monologue of the film “Braveheart,” the narrator says, “I shall tell you of William Wallace. Historians from England will say I am a liar, but history is written by those who have hanged heroes.”
Those brave folks who refused to go along with the political narrative are not dangling by their necks. But make no mistake, they are hanging in the arena of public discourse. And that, folks, is far from disinformation.
