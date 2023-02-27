Nearly three years ago, in the earliest days of the COVID-19 outbreak, the narrative was laid that the disease was the result of a viral escape from a wet market in the city of Wuhan, China. The mere mention of an alternative theory, such as that the virus escaped either on accident or on purpose from a weapons-grade lab, was met with a vicious pushback of “spreading disinformation.”

Those two words will do more damage to the free expression of ideas and theories than the COVID-19 virus ever could, because it arbitrarily admitted that anyone with an alternative theory who does not walk hand-in-hand with the narrative of the “ruling class” would lead to being banned from expressing those ideas. We wonder how many commentators and scientists were silenced because of the spread of such so-called “disinformation.” And what happens when the theories that were once labeled disinformation turn out to be facts?

