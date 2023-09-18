Hey, dummy, stop burning! Go ahead and make a sign. Do whatever needs to be done, including — and we are rarely in favor of being a rat — telling on your neighbor. The situation is dire. The ground is bone dry. The conditions are hot and breezy, at times windy. In the blink of an eye, anyone who defies the burn ban can cause destruction on a massive scale.
According to Weather Underground and using readings from the Hattiesburg Laurel Regional Airport, the last time we had rain that measured more than 1 inch was on July 12 — more than two full months ago — when 1.26 inches fell. In August, just over a half-inch of rain fell at the airport. Looking two weeks into the future, prospects for a good soaking are nil.
We are trying to stop a life- and property-threatening disaster before it happens. We want law enforcement to issue tickets. We want to drive home the salient point that we are in an unusual time now, and until we get the drenching rain we are used to, we will continue to be in these times.
We are as skeptical about government mandates as any news outlet on planet Earth. We understand that our federal leaders have lied to us so much, trust in government has been eroded almost to the point of no return. Our local officials are not infected with the Pinocchio-itis, especially when it comes to this burn ban.
What is so important to burn that it has to be done today? Nothing. All it does is torch land, threaten homes and lives, and puts every first-responder in danger — completely avoidable danger.
The rains will return to the point where everyone is cackling, “Will it ever stop raining?” That day is not today, though.
For the love of God, do not burn anything outdoors. If you do, we are going to make you famous — and we have a very long list of people we have made famous who will attest to our seriousness.
