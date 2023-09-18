Hey, dummy, stop burning! Go ahead and make a sign. Do whatever needs to be done, including — and we are rarely in favor of being a rat — telling on your neighbor. The situation is dire. The ground is bone dry. The conditions are hot and breezy, at times windy. In the blink of an eye, anyone who defies the burn ban can cause destruction on a massive scale.

According to Weather Underground and using readings from the Hattiesburg Laurel Regional Airport, the last time we had rain that measured more than 1 inch was on July 12 — more than two full months ago — when 1.26 inches fell. In August, just over a half-inch of rain fell at the airport. Looking two weeks into the future, prospects for a good soaking are nil.

