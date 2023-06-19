The voters of Mississippi deserve an honest debate for the top two positions on the statewide ballot.
Delbert Hosemann must agree to debate Chris McDaniel in the race for lieutenant governor.
Two weeks ago, McDaniel issued a direct challenge to the incumbent Hosemann in what should not have had to happen. There 100 percent should be a debate, at a minimum to show how you live up to what you have been portrayed as.
McDaniel has been portrayed as a conservative, right-wing fringe lunatic. In his race for U.S. Senate, he was portrayed as Nathan Bedford Forrest reincarnated. A lot of people believe it, but is it true … is any of it true? How can the voters in one setting listen and decide for themselves other than a direct debate?
Similarly, is Hosemann a Democrat in elephant clothes? His detractors make him out to be somewhere between Elizabeth Warren and Bennie Thompson. Is he an imposter to the Republican Party? A lot of people believe it, but what is the truth? A debate would put him on the spot so the people can decide.
We believe Hosemann, like most incumbents, is running scared — or, as he’d probably put it, “politically savvy.” McDaniel is a gifted debater and being scared to get into that ring with him is not unique to Hosemann. Remember the last Senate race when Cindy Hyde-Smith found every reason under the sun not to debate on stage with McDaniel? Once he was out of the race, debate was all she could talk about.
By running scared, for whatever reason, it is the people who want to cast informed votes who pay the ultimate price. Put both candidates on the mat and let the voters see.
We join in the call for a debate between Hosemann and McDaniel. Hosemann is trying everything he can do to run out the clock. What is he trying to hide? Come out of the shadows, get into the ring and earn the support of the voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.