Imagine an America where those who achieve are punished in an effort to make the non-achievers feel better about themselves. Sounds like a ridiculous notion, right? Not really.
Stories from more than a dozen schools in Fairfax, Va., appear to show administrators withholding merit awards for students, often costing those students post-secondary education opportunities in the name of equity. Where once we had the race to the top, today we are racing toward the bottom in the name of feelings.
So who are those National Merit Scholars? They likely have never missed a day of school in their lives. They hit the books and hammer away at the material, foregoing the trappings of youth to stay focused on educational achievement. Those who achieve such heights should be celebrated and used as examples for students who have not, will not or cannot achieve such goals. If those students who are not Merit scholars get their feelings hurt, there is a simple solution: work harder.
Those two words, in today’s woke world obsessed with everyone being the same in the name of equity, would send those snowflakes over a cliff. How dare you say “work harder” — racist!
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin in a radio interview summed up the disaster that is befalling schools in Fairfax County this way: “They have a maniacal focus on equal outcomes for all students at all costs. … The reality is we have a superintendent in Fairfax schools who has explicitly stated that her top objective is equal outcomes for all students regardless of the price.”
The price should be emphasizing hard work to pull up those at the bottom instead of punishing or discouraging success. Only this woke, maniacal way of thinking believes it is a positive to celebrate mediocrity at the expense of hard work and dedication — and it must be stopped.
