Imagine an America where those who achieve are punished in an effort to make the non-achievers feel better about themselves. Sounds like a ridiculous notion, right? Not really.

Stories from more than a dozen schools in Fairfax, Va., appear to show administrators withholding merit awards for students, often costing those students post-secondary education opportunities in the name of equity. Where once we had the race to the top, today we are racing toward the bottom in the name of feelings. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.