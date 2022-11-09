THUMBS DOWN: To the editorial staff of the Leader-Call for its premature celebration of a Red Wave with a thumbs up on Tuesday. The wave never materialized and the editors learned a thing or two about predictions.
To the Laurel Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign kickoff. We know the great people of the Free State will answer the call as they always do to make sure those less fortunate have the best holiday season possible.
The much talked about “red wave” did not materialize in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Heading into the elections with an economy in shambles, a wide-open border and out-of-control crime, there was a genuine feeling that the Republicans would sweep into the House of Representatives and win control of the Senate.
While it looks as if the GOP will reclaim the House, the Senate likely will come down to a runoff on Dec. 6 in Georgia between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock. If anything, the down-the-center split in the Senate reinforces how divided this nation — and the people elected to govern it — remain. Republicans have to look at these midterms as a terrible disappointment seeing as all the tea leaves pointed toward a populace so disenfranchised with Democrat rule, the GOP would walk back into power.
Controlling the House, though, is still a victory. One-party rule, especially in a polarized Washington, is not the answer. Either the parties will find some kind of common ground — if there is any — or the next two years will be a whole lot of nothing getting done.
Several good things came out of the election, however. After being beaten over the head for months about candidates refusing to accept the outcome of elections, mass voter fraud and threats of political violence, there were few if any reports to back those up. Maybe the democratic process in this country is not completely broken after all.
Mississippi voted as expected, with the GOP easily winning three House seats, and Bennie Thompson remaining in his District 2 seat in the Delta, where he will likely stay until he decides not to run again.
Florida turning solid red should give Democrats concern into the future and also likely will open the door for Gov. Ron DeSantis to make a run for the White House in 2024. Several of Donald Trump’s endorsed candidates lost, while DeSantis’ star rose dramatically with not only his dominating win, but the state’s move to solid red. Could Trump and DeSantis team up for a run in 2024 in a scenario that has many conservatives salivating with anticipation? Or are both “big dogs” going to fight it out in a primary?
In hyper-political times, it is never too early to look toward the 2024 election. Two GOP heavyweights are primed for a run, while the Democrats can either run senile Joe Biden or dig deep into the bench in hopes of plucking a yet-unknown new star.
Then again, when it comes to voting and politics, it is much like betting on college football — you just never know. That was in perfect focus Tuesday night when all the signs pointed toward an end to Democrat insanity only to, for the most part, be right back where we were before the election.
One thing is for certain: Don’t look for the country to get closer to coming together in the near future. The divisions — as seen on Tuesday — are still great. And that will keep America from reaching its great potential. Again.
