THUMBS DOWN: To the editorial staff of the Leader-Call for its premature celebration of a Red Wave with a thumbs up on Tuesday. The wave never materialized and the editors learned a thing or two about predictions.

To the Laurel Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign kickoff. We know the great people of the Free State will answer the call as they always do to make sure those less fortunate have the best holiday season possible. 

