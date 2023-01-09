Remember when the term “election denier” was front and center of just about all the workings in Washington, D.C.? The crux of the riot on Jan. 6 boiled down to rabid conspiracy theorists who didn’t believe in the sanctity of elections. Believe the results or you are an enemy. The rhetoric got that bad — an enemy if one does not believe in the results of an election. The point was hammered home over and over again.
During last week’s debate over the new Speaker of the House, there was an outright election denier right there, front and center. Over the past six years, he has tweeted such things as:
• “America deserves to know whether we have a FAKE president in the oval office.”
• History will never accept you as a legitimate president
• The only person trying to steal the election is YOU
Preposterous! Which Republican was out there spewing such nonsense about a fake president and stolen elections? It had to be Majorie Taylor-Green or Matt Gaetz or another one of those fringe Republicans who shouldn’t even be allowed to step foot in the halls of Congress.
Certainly corporate media outrage will follow and Twitter will melt down. Right?
Welcome to the world of Selective Moral Outrage for the person who spewed such election denialism, who played a role in weakening the election process in this country and who is as responsible for the end of democracy as anyone … and is the new darling of the Democrat Party, Hakeem Jeffries of New York. He was unanimously selected by Democrats as the minority leader in the House of Representatives 15 times. Many of those votes of support came from the same people who sat on the Jan. 6 committee for two years waxing poetic about the dangers of being an election denier and the horrific effects it will have on the future of the country.
Where is the outrage? Where are the calls for Jeffries to resign because of his support for conspiracy theories and election-denialism.
Of course there won’t be. Selective Moral Outrage at its clearest. A perfect example of the workings of the Washington, D.C., swamp. Sage words often attributed to Mark Twain come true once again: “Where one stands on an issue depends on where one sits.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.