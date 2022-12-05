Take out the names and political parties and imagine the following scenario in the United States of America in the year 2020: A candidate for president’s drug-addicted son drops off a laptop computer at a repair shop. He never comes back to retrieve the computer, but while trying to repair it, the store owner comes across some amazing information, including a trove of emails that lay out, in detail, a corruption scheme involving a presidential candidate who, for years, had leveraged his position in power to enrich himself and his family, raking in millions from foreign countries. It is all there in black and white.
The Justice Department, which had been in possession of the laptop for more than a year, knew it was 100 percent legitimate. But admitting to that might have an effect on the upcoming presidential election involving the Deep State’s most hated person, the sitting president of the United States.
One brave media outlet gets possession of the material and plans to report on it, which every news organization should have done if it is crystal clear that a candidate for the highest office in the land had been corrupted — and likely compromised — by foreign governments, something reporters dream about disclosing.
But there seems to be little interest from corporate media. And, worse, the Justice Department — possibly even more corrupt and nefarious than the presidential candidate implicated by that laptop — goes even further warning big tech companies about “misinformation” dumps about to come to light. The message was clear: “Do not allow for this material to be disseminated on the largest social media platforms in the world.” Truth be damned, even though the same people pushing for its censorship knew it was true.
Big tech went right along with the demands, silencing the story and those who even tried to share it. More than 50 intelligence officers signed a letter saying the material “had all the makings of Russian disinformation,” even though they, too, knew it was true. Big media, likely at the behest of their corporate overlords, bowed as well, making sure that this story would not have traction outside of those outlets they had successfully labeled “disinformation, conspiracy-theory outlets.”
Last week, Twitter CEO Elon Musk revealed the lengths the Justice Department, Democrat Party and corporate media went to silence the story. The revelations are eye-opening to say the least. It was, indeed, “collusion,” which is a word they loved using … until it was actually accurate, that is. Yet look at corporate media coverage today, and outside of those few outlets that were once labeled “disinformation machines,” there is scant coverage. If anything, reporters are going after those who have reported the revelations and not the revelations themselves.
In any other time, a scandal this big would be on every front page and lead every TV news broadcast. Anti-censorship voices would be shouting from the mountaintops. But this is not any time in history. The “free press” is as compromised as the president and as corrupt as big tech and the Justice Department. The Deep State has shown its power once again.
Oh, how far we have fallen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.