Longtime readers know that we don’t endorse candidates … not under ordinary circumstances, at least. But these are extraordinary times, and there appears to be an extraordinary candidate in the running for an office that’s crucial to the people of South Mississippi and, indeed, the future of our country.
Before this election season, we’d never heard of Raymond Brooks — and that’s a check in his favor for those of us who are tired of career politicians. Brooks was a guest on the most recent Buck Naked Truth podcast. You should check it out before you go to the polls Tuesday to vote in the parties’ primary elections.
Brooks is part of a crowded field of Republican candidates vying for the 4th Congressional District seat that’s been held by Rep. Steven Palazzo for far too long. There are some solid candidates on the ballot, but Brooks stands out … not because he’s black, but because he’s right for the job. He grew up in a military family and he’s been a police officer in Gulfport for 20 years, so he understands public service.
But what really comes across in his interview is not so much his ability to hit all of the conservative talking points, but the sincerity of the righteous indignation that drove him to run for the office and the common sense and decency he wants to carry to Washington, D.C.
“I had no political aspirations,” he said. Seeing the blatant disrespect of then-President Trump by the media, Big Tech, members of Congress and other so-called leaders caught Brooks’ attention. “You may not like someone …. but you still have to respect the seat,” he said. “Is someone going to stand up and say this is wrong?”
Brooks answered his own question. He stood up and he wants to do something about it.
“I love my country, and I will fight for it,” he said.
During the hour-long discussion, Brooks talks about many of the issues that are dismantling our country right now, and his observations are spot-on. He risks being labeled a “conspiracy theorist” for questioning the results of the last presidential election. “They told us they were going to cheat with mass mail-in voting,” he said.
Brooks calls out the current administration for its contention that “white supremacy” is the biggest threat to America. “We’ve had so many milestones since Martin Luther King Jr.’s speech” urging people to judge others by the content of the character, not the color of their skin, Brooks said. “We were doing so well … until the last 10 years,” when the approach became to “separate and divide.”
Here are some other observations that stand out:
• “It’s insane … Don’t spend money you don’t have!”
• “We should see common people — plumbers, electricians” in Congress. “Attorneys and businesspeople are ruining America. They can’t fathom what we’re going through.”
• “I never thought we’d be having to fight for freedom in America.”
When asked, he said Palazzo was a no-show at the half-dozen or so candidate forums he and others have attended. “I think you should have to explain to the people who put you in office why you did what you did,” Brooks said.
But his strongest criticism was directed at Black Lives Matter, which he referred to as “one of the biggest lies in America … They have no intentions of fighting for black lives. They’re just trying to divide the nation.”
Passivity in the face of activism has led us to this crossroads in our country’s history.
“We sat back and allowed too much to happen,” Brooks said.
That’s why he’s running. He also speaks passionately about what it’s like being a black conservative and the community pressure and other baggage that comes with that. Hearing it from him would be better than reading it here.
“I’m trying to find ways to unify the country, and we can start here in South Mississippi,” Brooks said. “I will fight for both sides and make sure that everyone has equal representation.”
We’ll stop short of an official endorsement. But we implore you to give him a listen on the podcast before you go to the polls. Please.
