THUMBS UP: To all locals who will participate in this season of high school football. From the concession stand workers to the quarterback, have a great season.
THUMBS DOWN: To Heidelberg High School football coach Jim Nowell for his behavior at a game Thursday night. Shame on you!
Why has the collective behavior of Americans seemingly eroded so drastically. so quickly? Shouldn’t it be the exact opposite?
Consider the case of Jim Nowell, head football coach at Heidelberg High School. Sitting in the stands at Wayne County High School, Nowell and another fan got into it pretty good. Those sitting near them said there was a prominent smell of alcohol coming from the coach. And, of course, it was all caught on video, then uploaded to social media and distributed worldwide in a millisecond.
So, why do people continue to act like this? If everyone doesn’t know by now that every movement of your life is subject to being recorded and saved for eternity, then that person is living under a rock. Think about that. If you know with 100 percent certainty that whatever foolishness you pull could lead to social and personal destruction, and you still do it … Why?
We don’t know what started the fight. We don’t know why Nowell and the fan acted the way they did. We do know it was a shameful act for a football coach who is supposed to be a guiding force for the young men of the community to act like this. What happened Thursday night was — and always should be — completely unacceptable.
But again, we ask, if you knew you were being filmed and the entire world — billions of people — will potentially be able to see it and comment on it, why do it?
This case is not unique. Anyone can see fan behavior at sporting events go from bad to worse — the equivalent of train-wreck TV being played out in real life by supposedly real people.
As the high school football season begins, let us all remember that the most important thing about high school football are the young players on that field. High school football is about the band’s halftime show and the cheerleaders. It is about rekindling old friendships on a Friday night. Wins and losses are important, but not nearly as important as those young people.
We love passionate, loud crowds ringing through the air on Friday nights. We cannot condone — no one should — behavior like was shown Thursday night — to the entire world with one keystroke. If being a decent human being isn’t enough of a motivator to do the right thing, shouldn’t the possibility of international shame in an instant do the trick?
