Could Idaho and 15 counties in eastern Oregon be the start of a national redistricting or even possibly the first step toward a national divorce? Let’s face it, the days of the United States being united in anything other than disunity are over. There is nothing that will ever galvanize the citizens of this country. The divisions are too deep, and those we elect to guide the nation bank on those divisions for personal and political gain.
Go ahead … think about it? What could possibly bring this nation together? We will wait.
The USA is a married couple who has been together for years. But then the relationship begins to erode. Conversations degrade instantaneously into name-calling and an exercise in who can yell loudest. The love is gone. There is no common ground the couple shares. Even living together has become a nightmare. Eventually, the hard decision that all is lost has to become a reality. For the once-great United States of America, those days are approaching.
The state of Oregon, at least the western half, is a cesspool of liberal policies run amok. The once-beautiful city of Portland is a nightmare of homelessness, drug addiction — openly encouraged — and liberal policies that are insane. The population centers of that state are all in the western half of the state, leaving the mostly rural, mostly conservative eastern part of the state without any representation. Super-liberal majorities make it impossible for those holding disparate views to make inroads.
Next door to that eastern half is the state of Idaho, very conservative and full of fleeing Californians who share many of the same values as those in eastern Oregon. An effort has been gaining steam to allow those counties to, in effect, secede from Oregon and join the state of Idaho. The measures are still in legislative infancy but have been in the works for a while. Whether it becomes a reality is certainly unknown, but it could be the linchpin for a national movement toward redistricting the states, or the ultimate divorce.
We are not going to make it as a country. That is crystal clear. Conservatives see Democrats as a band of communist lunatics on a mission to destroy this country and its enemies. Democrats see the other side as hood-wearing, card-carrying racists. Both sides are coming to the realization that the other is irredeemable.
So, how in the hell can a nation survive like that? Every great civilization throughout history has a lifespan of around 250 to 300 years. From Chinese dynasties to Rome to the United States, after a certain amount of time, the empire destroys itself. Four months from Saturday, the United States will celebrate its 247th birthday.
Watch Oregon and Idaho closely in the coming months. What happens there could be the first step in a mutual national divorce that seems to be a better idea every day.
