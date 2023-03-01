Could Idaho and 15 counties in eastern Oregon be the start of a national redistricting or even possibly the first step toward a national divorce? Let’s face it, the days of the United States being united in anything other than disunity are over. There is nothing that will ever galvanize the citizens of this country. The divisions are too deep, and those we elect to guide the nation bank on those divisions for personal and political gain. 

Go ahead … think about it? What could possibly bring this nation together? We will wait.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.