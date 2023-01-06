It’s been said that March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb.
Well, January of a county election year comes in like a rich relative’s funeral — all the distant cousins come storming in with high hopes, kissing and hugging the right babies and mommas and shaking the right hands — but most go stomping out in August or November, crying and cursing after hearing the will (of the people).
The political season has officially arrived here in Jones County. The phones and inboxes are already lighting up with the usual accusations of wrongdoing, ranging from infidelity to espionage, against those who are already in office, qualified to run for office, thinking about running for office or related to someone considering a run for office. Hold on, folks. If this first four-day work week is any indication of what’s in store for the next 11 months, we’re going to be tipsy by the end of every evening just to cope.
Here are a few tips for all of the well-meaning tipsters whose moral compasses and consciences just happen to kick in and coincide with candidate-qualifying time:
1.) An accusation without proof is useless. If you can’t provide proof, we need two credible sources with firsthand knowledge who are willing to go on the record to substantiate an accusation. That covers us legally and ethically. On a much more personal level, I resent the hell out of people who want to sic me on someone for their benefit because they don’t have the cajones to stand up for their convictions. If your sack of excuses for why you can’t go on record is fuller than your sack, maybe you shouldn’t seek office. Our world is plagued with enough neutered politicians already. We won’t be the surrogate to help populate public offices with more.
2.) Disgruntled ex-employees are not the most credible sources. They have the most motivation to take down someone, but they still have to provide proof of their claims. And we always have to keep in mind that employers are at a tremendous disadvantage in disputes, as the aggrieved can say whatever they want and the employer could face litigation for getting too specific about personnel matters.
3.) If unidentified sources are cited in the paper, they are not anonymous to us, not just a voice on the phone line or a message from a made-up account. We know who they are and understand why they can’t be identified, but they had to provide proof or establish that they had firsthand knowledge of whatever they claimed in order for it to be printed. We protect those sources, too, even under the threat of being taken to court or, ultimately, to jail. Our only goal is to get to the truth, not to help or hurt any candidate.
4.) The only accusations that matter are the ones that pertain to the person’s job. Extramarital affairs make for fun gossip, but what consenting adults do is their business — as long as it doesn’t affect the people’s business. And let’s limit those to things that actually matter, not petty claims about someone in a county vehicle dropping off his or her kids at school on the way to the office. There’s the letter of the law and the spirit of the law. That doesn’t mean bending the rules, it means ... Just go back and watch The Brady Bunch episode where Bobby was a safety monitor for a lesson about the difference. It’s all about being reasonable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.