The Southern Miss baseball team is on the precipice of making national history. OK, it is still a big “if,” but if the Eagles can dispatch Tennessee in this weekend’s Super Regional then make a run in the College World Series, it could be the third straight CWS championship by three different universities in the same state.
California has never done it. Neither has Texas nor Florida. Several states have had two different schools win back-to-back titles, but none has had three.
Southern Miss, which is riding high into this weekend’s Hattiesburg Super Regional, is one of the most dangerous and hottest teams in the country. Former West Jones star Dustin Dickerson, the Auburn Regional Most Outstanding Player, is swinging the bat like Joe DiMaggio and making the solid and spectacular plays at shortstop. The pitching staff is one of the best around, led by pitching guru Christian Ostrander, a former Jones College head coach who will be the next USM coach after longtime skipper Scott Berry retires at the end of this season.
Nothing would be sweeter than to send Berry out on top, to add the final piece of the missing puzzle to one of the most consistent college baseball programs in the country.
Maybe even more impressive than USM’s run to the Super Regional is the loyalty and consistency in the coaching staff. Since 1959 — 64 years ago — the Golden Eagles have had four head coaches — Pete Taylor, Hill Denson, Corky Palmer and Scott Berry. Each was brought in by his predecessor. Each has had success almost every season. Ostrander will be the next in that line — and we hope he stays as long as the others.
Yet one thing is missing — the dogpile in Omaha after the final out of the CWS. The road will be tough, but no one expected Ole Miss to win last year. Not too many pegged Mississippi State to win the year before. If USM can pull it off, Mississippi will stand alone at the pinnacle of college baseball. We should all be searching the closet for the black and gold attire.
Southern Miss… to the top!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.