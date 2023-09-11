Which national political party has a bigger problem heading into 2024?
The simple answer: Both.
For those suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, their problem is that the best president of our time — if we look simply at accomplishments in making the lives of everyday Americans better and not the personality that is off-putting to millions — getting another term makes their head explode.
Yet poll after poll — and we always take polls with a grain of salt — continue to show that Trump is by far the most popular figure among conservatives. His popularity will be framed as only the “mega-MAGA” fringe elements, but most Trump supporters are not mega anything, they just see him as the outsider taking on the big bear that has become the federal government to usher some semblance of power back to where it belongs.
Since his coming down the escalator in 2015 to announce his presidency, and when it became apparent that he had a chance to win, it has been a seven-year takedown effort. The FBI lied to spy on his campaign. The country was put through two frivolous impeachment trials and now he is a quad-indicted candidate, with each indictment amounting to … well, we don’t know what. But to think those indictments are on the up-and-up is to believe that since 2016, his political enemies have not been trying to destroy him. Two months before being sworn in, the chants of “impeach 45” reverberated. HE WASN’T EVEN IN OFFICE YET!
If he isn’t found guilty and imprisoned — a dream for the unhinged Left — the next move will be to remove him from the ballot. Not everywhere, mind you, but those same states that in 2020 rewrote laws hodge-podge to open the door for Democrat cheating efforts through lack of voter ID requirements to a free-for-all drop-box voting scheme. Watch Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona to get him taken off the ballot, but not before he secures the nomination to create a huge mess.
Democrats cheering at those prospects have a huge slate of problems themselves, starting with a rapidly declining president and a vice president who cannot string four sentences together without sounding like a 5-year-old child.
First, Biden. Open your eyes and watch him. He has trouble walking, looks like a weak, pitiful man who could be blown over by a stiff breeze. When he speaks, he mumbles and muddles through whatever is put in front of him. When he goes off script, dear Lord has he lost his mind. He rambles and blabbers through made-up stories and flat-out lies until his “handlers” declare that “Crazy Uncle Joe” has to be returned to his bedroom. He has no business being the most powerful leader in the world. He has no business shopping at Walmart by himself. That is a problem.
Next in line for the nomination, common sense would say, is for the sitting vice president to be elevated. Kamala Harris is a disaster. Remember it was she who was put in charge of the border and it has gotten horribly worse. A Harris presidency … we can hardly imagine.
Then there is California Gov. Gavin Newsom. His movie star looks and slick-talking demeanor could hoodwink millions into electing him without paying heed to the fact he has destroyed California.
We have opined in the past that the swamp is about fed up with Biden, and he will get pushed aside soon, likely citing “health issues.” If that happens, the real problem begins for Democrats — Newsom is white and Harris is black. Would the party built on identity politics toss aside a black woman who checks off the main Democrat identity boxes, no matter how much of a disaster she is, in favor of a good-looking white guy? How could they?
Both political parties have major problems going forward, but electing a Democrat in 2024 may mean the death of this nation.
