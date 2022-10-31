THUMBS UP: To organizers who hosted another great South Mississippi Fair, especially the entertainment, Chapel Hart!
THUMBS DOWN: To the thugs who broke out the windows of more than a dozen vehicles of fans parked at the Jackson State game on what should have been a day that residents were putting their best foot forward in the spotlight with ESPN’s College GameDay.
It’s a predictable but unfortunate reality of politics how one party will get saddled with “supporting” the acts of the most deranged people among us for no reason other than the fact that the unhinged person supported a particular party.
Only a lifelong politician — or one being put on the spot by a “reporter” who’s only looking for a soundbite, not substance — would feel the need to denounce an unprovoked, violent attack of anyone anywhere, especially inside his or her home.
Do Republican leaders really need to say that it was wrong for a man to go inside Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco and hit her husband with a hammer?
And do Democratic leaders really believe that the blood is on the hands of all Republicans because of the rhetoric revolving around these crucial midterm elections?
If they bring politics into this isolated incident, is it then fair to dig a little and find out if the suspect had a criminal record and had been released because of one of the no-bail policies that states like California are so notorious for?
Network pundits and political operatives were wringing their hands all weekend, saying that all of this dang free speech on social media was the reason that people were acting like this — as if different beliefs automatically translate to violence.
If they really believe that, will they take the blame if someone attacks Trump or one of his supporters? Wait, the latter isn’t a hypothetical. There have been assaults across the country — even a murder or two — for no reason other than someone wearing a MAGA hat.
No one has been the subject of more hate speech and hit pieces than Trump. So if the media believes that contrary beliefs lead to violent action, what does that say about their motives all these years?
They never seem to just chalk it up to being a person who was already disconnected from reality and finally snapped. Most people can read or listen to hype and not attack anyone. Funny how the media and entertainers used to understand that when gangsta rap that called for violence against cops and women drew the moral majority’s outrage.
It’s shameless, the tactics that are used in campaigns, especially as Election Day draws near and the people in power are desperate because they feel it slipping away. The next week is going to be brutal. We suggest watching Andy Griffith reruns for the next few evenings.
Politicians can’t help that some questionable people on the fringes are attracted to them. The difference in the Democrats and the Republicans and how they’re treated in this regard is striking, though.
Democrats are celebrated for championing causes like killing babies and allowing prepubescent children to get their genitals and/or breasts mutilated, but Republicans are “fascists” for championing causes like putting America first and making America great again. It’s time for a reckoning — and blocking out the rhetoric.
