The Biden Administration did it. The same bunch who preach about the sanctity of democracy gave the middle finger to the Supreme Court and, with the click of a finger, forgave an estimated $39 billion in student loans with our tax money.
The door has been opened, and don’t think for a second that the next generation of college graduates won’t come with their hands out looking for someone else to solve their problems. It is a disgraceful action to give away so much taxpayer money, especially after the high court said, “No way!”
If forgiving the debt is such a great idea, let’s look to the Top 20 schools with the largest reported endowments, according to a government-generated website, to chip in. Those 20 institutions have a combined endowment of $675 billion — and a few hundred million added to that. Harvard alone has a reported endowment of $41 billion. Hey, Harvard, you really need that much money? Kick in a couple billion and you won’t even realize it’s gone.
Yale, at $30 billion, pony up. You, too, Stanford, Princeton, MIT, Penn, Notre Dame, Michigan all the way down to Cornell’s “paltry” $6.9 billion endowment. We won’t hold our breath waiting for them to offer up some of that dough.
We hope Biden’s latest scheme gets derailed and we never give in to the notion that an individual’s financial problems are the concern of other citizens. If this travesty does go into effect, how about putting some stipulations on it? Perhaps community service hours could be tied into debt forgiveness. Let recipients start working it off picking up trash or helping at an animal shelter or sweeping downtown. Unless, of course, our assessment of this generation is right, and their idea of charity is posting something on social media and appearing concerned or outraged, not actually doing anything useful.
They should have to do something other than just putting their hands out and getting something for nothing, though.
Once those hands start getting filled, more and more hands will be reaching out. There will be no getting rid of them — like stray cats and dogs that get fed at the doorstep.
