The Biden Administration did it. The same bunch who preach about the sanctity of democracy gave the middle finger to the Supreme Court and, with the click of a finger, forgave an estimated $39 billion in student loans with our tax money.

The door has been opened, and don’t think for a second that the next generation of college graduates won’t come with their hands out looking for someone else to solve their problems. It is a disgraceful action to give away so much taxpayer money, especially after the high court said, “No way!”

