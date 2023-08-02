Tuesday’s Breaking News: Donald Trump indicted again. In other news, August is hot in South Mississippi.
Yes, ho hum, here we go again, another ridiculous abuse of power to take down the top competition for the 2024 presidential race. In an act of election interference Republicans could not even dream of, the president was indicted for his role in Jan. 6, 2021.
We knew it would happen. We have been saying it would happen for years. We have been saying that the thirst for Donald Trump’s destruction since the day he descended the escalator in 2015 to announce his run. The day after the 2016 election, there were calls for his impeachment — three months before he took office. There are no lengths the “Swamp” won’t go to destroy the greatest disrupter in U.S. political history.
He has been indicted in New York and Florida and, now, in D.C., for his role in the Jan. 6 protest that got out of control. He will be found guilty. That is a foregone conclusion. Two of those indictments have been served in states where Trump has as much chance of getting a fair trial as a black man accused of raping a white woman in 1950s Mississippi. The latest D.C. indictment will be heard in front of a jury taken from a city that is 95 percent Democrat. Residents hate Donald Trump and believe he is the spawn of Hitler and Satan. He is a toxic piece of garbage who has to be destroyed, they cackle. Every step taken so far has failed. Russia, Ukraine, Stormy Daniels, blah blah blah. These cretins will continue to indict until something — anything — finally sticks.
This country’s political and intelligence apparatus is rotten to the core. The nation is being run by gangsters. They are a disgrace to what is supposed to be a country built on the equal distribution of laws. There is no doubt about the two-tier system, and it is something we likely can’t ever come back from — all because a disrupter has to be destroyed.
Expect more indictments because these snakes who have infected our government will never stop until their control on the government is firmly back in place from anyone who wishes to take on the Swamp. Anyone who thinks Trump is the final piece to fall, think again. The message is clear — if you go against the system, the system will be coming after you.
Wow. I suggest you stop getting all your news from Fox and the Leader-Call. He is guilty because he broke the law and disregards the Constitution. Repeatedly. I guess your welcome to the discussion terms don't apply to you. "Be truthful. Be nice".
Ok so both Bill Barr and Mike Pence have come out and said that Trump did conspire to overturn an election that he knew he lost. People very close to him, in his inner circle, right?
Keep chugging the orange koolaid, Leader Call.
When this is all said and done, Trump will lose the election, will be in jail, and you will be on the wrong side of history.
