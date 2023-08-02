Tuesday’s Breaking News: Donald Trump indicted again. In other news, August is hot in South Mississippi.

Yes, ho hum, here we go again, another ridiculous abuse of power to take down the top competition for the 2024 presidential race. In an act of election interference Republicans could not even dream of, the president was indicted for his role in Jan. 6, 2021.

Ms. Lane
Ms. Lane

Wow. I suggest you stop getting all your news from Fox and the Leader-Call. He is guilty because he broke the law and disregards the Constitution. Repeatedly. I guess your welcome to the discussion terms don't apply to you. "Be truthful. Be nice".

Ghost-of-Bill-Hicks
Ghost-of-Bill-Hicks

Ok so both Bill Barr and Mike Pence have come out and said that Trump did conspire to overturn an election that he knew he lost. People very close to him, in his inner circle, right?

Keep chugging the orange koolaid, Leader Call.

When this is all said and done, Trump will lose the election, will be in jail, and you will be on the wrong side of history.

