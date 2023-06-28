Yes, it is hot. No, it is not news. Yes, it will be hot tomorrow. No, it is not news tomorrow.
So, we wonder, why is the lead story on most local TV news stations in the South about how hot it is? Seriously, what is the news value there? Of course it is hot — it is late June in Mississippi. Two hundred years ago — and we don’t need much evidence other than common sense — in late June, it was hot in Mississippi. Again, what is the news value?
Also, can anyone tell the difference between 96 and 100? What is it about triple digits that makes it even more newsworthy? Just as one cannot tell the difference between 65 and 61 in November, no one can tell the difference between 100 and 96. Both are miserable.
While we are at it, spare us the “tips to deal with the heat.” We get it — if it’s too hot outside, don’t go outside. If you have to go outside, do it early. And, for the love of gravy, is it really a top story to tell Mississippians in late-June to drink plenty of fluids?
Mississippi TV stations are not alone. All across the South, the top stories have been the extreme heat, which is as predictable as Joe Biden speaking incoherently on the campaign trail.
The reverse happens up north in the winter, when the biggest news stories of the month will be the threat of snow, replete with tips on how to deal with the snow. No. 1 on the list for both Southern summers and Northern winters — stay indoors.
TV weather people are great at some things — being the live connection to violent tornadoes or forecasting where a hurricane might hit. But we only wish the next time the bosses tell them to lead the news with how hot it is in Mississippi in late-June, they answer the same way we would — well, duh!
Hot in June is not news. It’s the price of admission for living here. So let’s stop making it news … please. If people in the news business were doing their jobs well otherwise, we’d let it slide. But focusing on what’s normal while abnormal and destructive forces are allowed to slide into the mainstream is akin to fiddling away while Rome burns — and that’s not being caused by the summer sun.
