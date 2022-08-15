Thumbs up: To the Buck Naked Truth podcast for securing an interview with Karen Hinton, author of “Penis Politics” and an accuser of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. Watch the live appearance today (Tuesday) at 4 p.m. on the Leader-Call’s Facebook page.
Thumbs down: To today’s For the Record section on Page 10. Gracious, look at how many people are accused of running afoul of the law over the past three days. People, we are better than this.
Often it is impossible to comprehend the sheer volume of money being spent in Washington, D.C., through legal confiscation from its citizens. Self-serving politicians will throw out numbers with impunity — billion here, trillion there … it is meaningless.
Last week, the House of Representatives OK’d another massive — and we mean massive — spending plan that comes with it the Orwellian “Inflation Reduction Act” moniker. Most of the money will go toward the insane notion that somehow we can control or fix the climate. As we have said many, many times, it is nothing more than a massive money-laundering scheme that will do nothing to “fix” the climate and everything to do with destroying our way of life and enriching the self-appointed “elites.” The climate changes every day, and while many of the things humans do are not good at all for the climate, trying to “fix it” with more massive spending is a fool’s errand undertaken by self-serving fools. We are above our pay grade on this one.
A reported $80 billion will go toward arming and weaponizing the Internal Revenue Service, an organization that has already shown its willingness to target political opponents. Take a moment to research Lois Lerner if you do not believe us. As big a lie that this bill will bring down inflation is that the IRS will target the richest among us. It will not. It is the wealthy that these politicians are beholden to and those are the people who empower them. This will not target the poor because a large majority of the poor are already de facto wards of the state whose subsistence comes from government, with support at the ballot box the reward for politicians. No, this will target the working people, most of whom are unsupportive of the political party in power.
There are so many better ways this money could be put to use. In a simplistic way, consider this: There are a reported 27,700 secondary and high schools — public and private — in the USA. If each school hired a resource officer at $50,000, the price tag would be about $14 billion — about one-sixth of the cost of arming and empowering the already-hated IRS. And this: in 2012, the last year for which statistics are available, there were about 1 million full-time uniformed law enforcement officers in America. To outfit each one with a body camera would cost about $1 billion.
But, no, we are running the printing presses overtime so that elected representatives fool-heartedly play God and make sure the opponents of the regime are targeted by the IRS. Is it any wonder faith in the United States government is continuing to crater? At this point, does it really matter or do they even care?
