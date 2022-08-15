Thumbs up: To the Buck Naked Truth podcast for securing an interview with Karen Hinton, author of “Penis Politics” and an accuser of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment. Watch the live appearance today (Tuesday) at 4 p.m. on the Leader-Call’s Facebook page.

Thumbs down: To today’s For the Record section on Page 10. Gracious, look at how many people are accused of running afoul of the law over the past three days. People, we are better than this.

