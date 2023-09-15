As we watch the impending impeachment hearing unfold against President Joe Biden and Democrats howl how unfair it is and that there is no evidence — at least none they care to see or their allies in the corporate-swine media refuse to report on — remember that all of this started because of their hatred for Donald Trump.

The president made a phone call to the president of Ukraine trying to uncover vast corruption involving Joe Biden and his firing of a prosecutor who was investigating Biden’s crack-addicted son for business deals that were enriching the Biden Crime Family. Joe Biden leveraged $1 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine if it did not stop investigating Burisma, an energy company that was paying Hunter more than $80,000 a month to sit on a board of an industry he had no knowledge or expertise in. The only qualification Hunter had was “The Big Guy” — Joe Biden.

