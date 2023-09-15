As we watch the impending impeachment hearing unfold against President Joe Biden and Democrats howl how unfair it is and that there is no evidence — at least none they care to see or their allies in the corporate-swine media refuse to report on — remember that all of this started because of their hatred for Donald Trump.
The president made a phone call to the president of Ukraine trying to uncover vast corruption involving Joe Biden and his firing of a prosecutor who was investigating Biden’s crack-addicted son for business deals that were enriching the Biden Crime Family. Joe Biden leveraged $1 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine if it did not stop investigating Burisma, an energy company that was paying Hunter more than $80,000 a month to sit on a board of an industry he had no knowledge or expertise in. The only qualification Hunter had was “The Big Guy” — Joe Biden.
Days after threatening to withhold the $1 billion, the prosecutor looking into Burisma was fired. Propagandists in the U.S. media chalked it up to the saintly Joe Biden battling corruption across the world, when all it was doing was keeping the floodgates of filthy money flowing into the Biden family.
When President Trump asked the president of Ukraine to uncover that corruption, it was Trump who was impeached! The guy trying to fish out corruption was impeached for trying to fish out actual corruption. Oh, the irony.
Now it is Joe Biden facing impeachment. The howls from the Left mirror the howls from the right when Trump was impeached — much ado about nothing. The outcome likely will be the same, too. Biden will be impeached — unless enough feckless GOP House members cave, like they so often do. Then Biden will be exonerated in the Senate — just like Trump.
Impeachments will be a common occurrence now. Whatever party holds power in the House will impeach the opposition president, who will then be exonerated in the Senate, where it takes 67 senators to vote yes. Two-thirds of the Senate couldn’t agree that grass is green. Where once impeachment of a president was the equivalent of the political death penalty, now it is an exercise in futility and dysfunction — and further cements our standing on the world stage as laughing stocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.