For $34, you can own a Donald Trump jail mugshot T-shirt — and we imagine they will be selling out. Why? After a fourth sham indictment to keep him from his rightful place in the White House, the people will be using their checkbooks to declare more, as Trump put it to Tucker Carlson: Bull - - - -. You can fill in the blanks.
Jan. 6 was no insurrection. There was no chance of overthrowing the government with flagpole-wielding 50-year-olds. The current president, on the one day each week he has a cogent thought, said so. You need F-16s to overthrow the American government. So why do lunatics from national media to your next-door neighbor continue to call it an insurrection? Kind of like labeling everything as racist — continue to spew bull and it will stick. Somehow, Jan. 6 as an insurrection has stuck. It’s all bull - - - -.
Trump had classified documents. Who cares? Bill Clinton’s Chief of Staff was caught walking documents out stuffed in his socks. Hillary Clinton had a server that was hackable by a half-intelligent house cat. No one cares. And what were in those Trump documents worthy of a felony indictment? Oh, we can’t tell you that — national security. Bull - - - -.
In New York, Trump was indicted for … what exactly? Trying to pay hush money to a saggy old porn star? Seriously? If that was the case, better drag every corporate boardroom member in front of a grand jury. In a city where murder and mayhem are almost encouraged, an unhinged communist district attorney is charging the rightful president with … you guessed it … bull - - - -.
Was it Trump who leveraged his power to have a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating his son fired, then raked in millions upon millions of dollars in shadowy money in secret bank accounts spread across the world distributed through a web of deceit to enrich his entire family, as long as The Big Guy got his cut? Was it Trump who was actively involved with his son’s dealings in reaping massive amounts of money from China and Russia by possibly selling out this country? Now that would be a legitimate indictable offense … wait, what? Joe Biden did that? Oh, umm, well … INSURRECTIONIST!
It’s all bull - - - -, every last bit of it, as the final piece of an insurance policy the snakes in the Deep State put into effect in 2016 when the impossible happened. A threat to the club was inexplicably on the cusp of happening. That could not happen. The assault to destroy him has never let up. Meanwhile, a criminal is in the White House, protected at every turn by the same slime that has destroyed the rightful president.
