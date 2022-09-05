THUMBS UP: To Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for giving sanctuary cities what they want — illegal immigrants by the busload.
THUMBS DOWN: To the fact that the southern border is so wide open it is necessary to bus illegal immigrants to any city. We love immigrants — legal immigrants.
We imagine every time the phone rang in Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee’s office over the past couple years, he sat prepared for someone bemoaning the condition of the roads in Laurel. For it was Magee and the City Council who finally said enough of the miserable condition of the streets in Laurel and the deterioration of the infrastructure underneath the streets — the stuff the people cannot see.
And, mercy, was it a mess. Decades of passing the buck and kicking the can down the road for, we assume, political expediency had gotten to the point where it could be kicked no more. A transformation had to take place and, thankfully, Magee and the Council took a stand. They knew the backlash from annoyed residents trying to snake their way around traffic cones and downtown business owners would be severe. But they did it anyway.
Great leaders make the toughest decisions knowing that after the headaches, the results would be well worth it. Look at many of the busiest streets in Laurel now, and it seems like a distant memory when it felt like one was driving through a third-world country. More work has to be done, but the City of Laurel did is doing it the right way. Instead of applying a bandage in hopes the problem would go away, they fixed it.
The water crisis facing Jackson, the state’s capital, did not just happen. The water system in that large city had been suspect for years, maybe longer. Boil-water advisories were the norm, and no matter how many Band-Aids were applied, eventually, if the system didn’t get overhauled, it would collapse. Aging systems do that.
City leaders there knew the problems, but they also knew that the cost to fix it would be exorbitant and would be a tremendous inconvenience for the entire city. Did they look the other way and hope for the best, like so many “leaders” in Laurel and so many other cities had done over the years? Did they hope no one would notice and leave it at the next administration to fix it? Did they cross their fingers and hope for a miracle? We cannot get in the heads of city leaders, but one of those is likely the answer.
And now the city is in full-on crisis. Water pressure is almost absent. Boiling water to cook and shower and even drink is mandatory. Residents are being advised to take showers with their mouths closed. State and local leaders are now scrambling for solutions, including trying to get the federal government involved. Meanwhile, the residents are in despair looking for the most basic necessity — clean water. Getting the system back and running will be a herculean task.
Making tough decisions that will cost multi-millions of dollars to keep a city functioning at even the most basic levels will never be popular. The residents will have to come up with the money, and it is never a winning political strategy for those seeking public office. But what makes the best leaders are those who make the unpopular decisions with eyes on the future — before a city delves into a massive crisis as is being seen in Jackson now.
All of those angry phone calls Magee received, he answered just about the same, “I understand your frustration, but it needs to be done.” Had Jackson leaders of the past said the same thing about that city’s water system, could this crisis have been averted? Sadly, no one did and now the state’s largest city is on the brink of collapse.
