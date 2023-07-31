Months have passed since a college umpire was removed from calling games for the season after going “viral” for making one of the worst strike calls of all time. The ending of the game between Mississippi Valley State and the University of New Orleans made every media outlet from ESPN to the Wall Street Journal. Of course, the cackles of racism reverberated since Valley, a historically black university, was on the receiving end of the game-ending strike call.
It didn’t matter one iota that the umpire who made the call was black … It just had to be tinged in racism because, of course, that is the narrative that gains hold so fast. And in our world of immediate social condemnation, the masses of deranged keyboard warriors who hide behind their computer screens went into destroy mode. And they succeeded.
Showing video of that one call, then phrasing it with racial undertones was all that it took for that umpire to be destroyed. Did it matter why he made that call? Did anyone care to see if there was anything behind it? Or was the snippet on the news with a tinged headline enough to send the warriors into a fit?
Would it have mattered that, in an interview weeks later, the umpire showed himself as a pillar of the community who gave tirelessly to the youth of his community? Would it have mattered that, the ump said, he had been belittled by Valley coaches, players and fans all night, being called racial invectives? Would it have mattered the utter disrespect that the umpire had been shown all night?
Not in our society. It’s read the headline, watch the snippet of cellphone video, then react like hyenas after doing an 8 ball of cocaine.
We see it here, mostly through our online comments section. We treat that section much like the Laurel City Council treats the Citizens’ Forum. Let anyone get up and talk about whatever, but there is no engagement between the council and the speaker. We give readers the chance to comment freely, but every once in a blue moon, we have to call them out.
On Saturday on Page A5, the LL-C published a response from frequent letter-writer Phillip Keuter in response to Jim Cegielski. The headline read, “Liberal useful idiot responds.” As the best headline-writing newspaper in Mississippi, it is catchy. But it wasn’t ours — it was Phillip Keuter’s. He submitted it with that headline on the letter.
Yet that didn’t stop one writer from chiming in with this dandy: “The headline on this LTE is reprehensible and demonstrative of the crudeness and the mean-spirited, contemptuous nature of the staff of this newspaper, which has no interest in providing a space for civil discourse. This behavior should not be tolerated by the readers of a ‘community’ newspaper in a place where faith and family values are supposed to be paramount.”
Read a headline, see a snippet of a video, react with complete and utter ignorance. Welcome to America 2023.
