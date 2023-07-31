Months have passed since a college umpire was removed from calling games for the season after going “viral” for making one of the worst strike calls of all time. The ending of the game between Mississippi Valley State and the University of New Orleans made every media outlet from ESPN to the Wall Street Journal. Of course, the cackles of racism reverberated since Valley, a historically black university, was on the receiving end of the game-ending strike call.

It didn’t matter one iota that the umpire who made the call was black … It just had to be tinged in racism because, of course, that is the narrative that gains hold so fast. And in our world of immediate social condemnation, the masses of deranged keyboard warriors who hide behind their computer screens went into destroy mode. And they succeeded.

