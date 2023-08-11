Since taking office in 2021, President Joe Biden has done everything in his power to open the floodgates of the Southern border and destroy the middle class of this country. Millions of illegal aliens have strolled across the southern border since Biden took over. He shows no signs of even giving half a damn.

His secretary of Homeland Security — an oxymoron if ever one existed — will sit in front of Congress with a straight face and say the border is under control. When pressed with videos and testimony from those in the southern battleground present a different story, the secretary just doubles down. He gives as much a damn about the southern border as the president, who might not even know there is a southern border looking at the depths of his mental decline.

