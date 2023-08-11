Since taking office in 2021, President Joe Biden has done everything in his power to open the floodgates of the Southern border and destroy the middle class of this country. Millions of illegal aliens have strolled across the southern border since Biden took over. He shows no signs of even giving half a damn.
His secretary of Homeland Security — an oxymoron if ever one existed — will sit in front of Congress with a straight face and say the border is under control. When pressed with videos and testimony from those in the southern battleground present a different story, the secretary just doubles down. He gives as much a damn about the southern border as the president, who might not even know there is a southern border looking at the depths of his mental decline.
We knew this invasion was on purpose, although we still have trouble fathoming the why. Our government seems to care about everyone’s border — except our own. Nothing shows the utter contempt for the people of this country than Biden requesting $24 billion more in aid to Ukraine while requesting $4 billion for securing our border. We know Biden is compromised in Ukraine, and it would not surprise us in the slightest that a nice chunk of that $24 billion will somehow find its way back to the Department Store Dummy in Chief at his Delaware vacation home.
And what really is happening in Ukraine? Does anyone know? Is there an end game? If Russia was a true world power, would it not have run over the Ukrainians in a few days? Yet, here we are going on two years in a war with the only talk of conclusions being, “America will be here as long as it takes.” The way this administration is running our country, America might be dead before the war in Ukraine ever ends.
Meanwhile, the southern border continues to unravel into chaos. As long as the chaos is in states like Texas and New Mexico, no problem. Keep ’em coming. Nothing to see here. But when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, in a brilliant move, started shipping the illegal aliens to states and cities that had declared themselves “sanctuary cities,” the crisis started to hit home for Democrats.
New York Mayor Eric Adams, who under Trump said the city is open to anyone and everyone, gets in front of TV cameras daily bemoaning the stresses being put on the city. He cries for federal intervention, saying, “There is no more room at the inn.” In haughty parts of Massachusetts, where liberalism has run amok, the governor is so overwhelmed with illegal aliens, she is asking residents to volunteer to house those illegals.
Even now, though, as members of his own party are begging for help, the Biden administration does nothing but lie to the faces of Americans. Ask Adams if he actually believes the southern border is under control. It is not.
By having liberal strongholds begging for help and absolutely nothing being done, it highlights even further that this has been a planned invasion of America orchestrated by the highest levels of government to, we have to opine, to destroy America as we know it.
When the Biden Administration will give Adams in New York and leaders in Massachusetts who are begging for help the middle finger, what other conclusion can anyone come to? This is not just incompetence, but planned.
Six times more money to a corrupt Eastern European country to kick back to their masters in Washington than actually giving a damn about our own southern border.
Is it any wonder anger at this corrupt, miserable government is fomenting daily?
