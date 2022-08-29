THUMBS UP: To Laurel Parks and Recreation Director Elvin Ulmer and his crew for keeping the turf at Watkins Stadium in playing condition despite torrential rain over the past two weeks.

THUMBS DOWN: To President Biden for calling Trump supporters “semi-facist.” It’s a lie designed to scare his base and keep the country divided.

