THUMBS UP: To Laurel Parks and Recreation Director Elvin Ulmer and his crew for keeping the turf at Watkins Stadium in playing condition despite torrential rain over the past two weeks.
THUMBS DOWN: To President Biden for calling Trump supporters “semi-facist.” It’s a lie designed to scare his base and keep the country divided.
The battle cry of Mississippians since the aftermath of the storm of storms some 17 years ago has been: “Hurricane Katrina hit our state, not New Orleans!”
It’s not that we’re trying to solidify our spot as victims. No, we just want the world to see our strength, our resolve, our ability to rebuild. We want to show everyone that it’s friends, neighbors, private businesses and strangers with faith-based organizations who get things done, not the federal government.
That was the enduring lesson of Katrina. She was a tough teacher. But we were even tougher.
People who suffered mere inconveniences — the loss of electricity and cellphone service — soon learned what real loss was when they finally saw newspaper photos and, eventually, TV reports from the coast. Even people here with destroyed or severely damaged homes were able to see that so many others had it worse. Whole cities were demolished. It was horrifying. And then “we hitched up our britches and went to work,” as Gov. Haley Barbour liked to say.
That’s the story of Katrina, as we saw it. Everybody here suffered in some way.
But the only ones who suffered real losses … the ones that can’t be replaced … are the family and loved ones of the 238 people whose deaths were attributed to Katrina in our state. Seven of those were in Jones County. Six died because they were on oxygen machines and the sustained loss of power and the heat overwhelmed them.
Theirs are the losses that linger 17 years later. Please remember them in these days — and pray another “Katrina” never happens, as forecasters report a storm brewing in the tropics as parts of the state are already suffering from flooding.
