Anyone who has driven north on 7th Avenue in Laurel this time of year knows the magic that begins at 15th Street. The Mason Park Christmas lights are an absolute treasure to this community. Trust us, not every city has such a display of lights and displays. The entire production makes the holiday season even more special.
The display has had its challenges, including aging displays, broken lights, a few Scrooges who decide to vandalize the display and a lack of volunteers to make the magic come to life.
For many years, the display was set up and maintained by a small group of volunteers who would give up almost every free hour they could manage in the weeks leading up to the holiday season. The work was backbreaking but rewarding. But as the volunteers who continued to create the magic got older, it became more and more difficult to accomplish an already difficult undertaking.
Four years ago, the lack of volunteers and overall deterioration of the displays had organizers mulling whether the uniquely Laurel display would continue. Without an influx of new blood and dedication, the Mason Park lights were in danger of going dark forever.
Some things, it appears, are just too special to let slip away, which made a Facebook post showing an army of volunteers preparing the park for this year’s display so special.
On Thursday, a celebration will take place at the park as the lights are officially turned on for another magical season. All of those who volunteered in the past and those who have picked up the mantle to continue the sparkling tradition deserve a pat on the back. It is so easy to say, “Let others take care of it,” but it is more difficult to strap on the boots and take care of business.
Laurel is so fortunate to have the Mason Park light display. Mark Dec. 1 on the calendars and come out for an evening of family fun and enlightenment.
