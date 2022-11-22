Anyone who has driven north on 7th Avenue in Laurel this time of year knows the magic that begins at 15th Street. The Mason Park Christmas lights are an absolute treasure to this community. Trust us, not every city has such a display of lights and displays. The entire production makes the holiday season even more special.

The display has had its challenges, including aging displays, broken lights, a few Scrooges who decide to vandalize the display and a lack of volunteers to make the magic come to life.

