This paper doesn’t usually endorse candidates, but it is probably time we did. Our country is at a crossroads. If we turn Left, or we keep heading in the direction we have been going, we will soon find ourselves plummeting off a cliff. This is the path that both liberals (Democrats and RINOs) are leading us in. However, if we make a sharp turn to the Right, we could still save ourselves. And there is no better way to save ourselves than by electing strong conservative representatives right here in Mississippi.

The strongest and most principled conservative that we have ever known, either statewide or nationally, is our own native son Chris McDaniel. McDaniel will fight for lower taxes and less government. He will fight for our freedom and fight back against a runaway federal government that seems hellbent on destroying our way of life. His opponent Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann appointed 13 out of 16 Democrat senators (all of whom endorsed President Biden) to committee chairmanships. Hosemann is the only reason we are still paying state income tax, and it was Hosemann who told President Trump to go “jump in the Gulf of Mexico.” Hosemann’s well-documented connections to a Jackson abortion clinic, along with his refusal to debate McDaniel, should trouble any true conservative in this state. For these reasons, we wholeheartedly endorse Chris McDaniel for lieutenant governor of Mississippi.

