This paper doesn’t usually endorse candidates, but it is probably time we did. Our country is at a crossroads. If we turn Left, or we keep heading in the direction we have been going, we will soon find ourselves plummeting off a cliff. This is the path that both liberals (Democrats and RINOs) are leading us in. However, if we make a sharp turn to the Right, we could still save ourselves. And there is no better way to save ourselves than by electing strong conservative representatives right here in Mississippi.
The strongest and most principled conservative that we have ever known, either statewide or nationally, is our own native son Chris McDaniel. McDaniel will fight for lower taxes and less government. He will fight for our freedom and fight back against a runaway federal government that seems hellbent on destroying our way of life. His opponent Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann appointed 13 out of 16 Democrat senators (all of whom endorsed President Biden) to committee chairmanships. Hosemann is the only reason we are still paying state income tax, and it was Hosemann who told President Trump to go “jump in the Gulf of Mexico.” Hosemann’s well-documented connections to a Jackson abortion clinic, along with his refusal to debate McDaniel, should trouble any true conservative in this state. For these reasons, we wholeheartedly endorse Chris McDaniel for lieutenant governor of Mississippi.
Replacing Chris McDaniel in the Mississippi Senate will be no easy task, but the choice to us seems very clear. Don “The Flag Man” Hartness is a veteran, patriot and conservative. He has been endorsed by the Mississippi Freedom Caucus, which represents the gold standard for conservatism. His opponent Robin Robinson is better known and probably has a lot more friends here in Jones County, but that doesn’t make her more conservative or the best choice for the job. While serving in the House, Robinson missed 40 percent of the votes last year. No one should be running for office coming off of a term in which they don’t show up for the job 40 percent of the time. Robinson also refused to debate her opponent, giving every excuse in the book for not doing so, but it was clearly because, like Hosemann, she can not defend her record. For these reasons, we fully endorse Don Hartness for District 42 Mississippi Senate.
Finally, in the fight for the House District 88 seat that was vacated by Robinson, we endorse Chris Hodge. Hodge debated former Jones County Superintendent of Education Tommy Parker before Parker dropped out of the race and not only highlighted his conservative values but proved that he could go toe-to-toe with a seasoned politician and public figure. His remaining opponent Chuck Blackwell pulled out of the debate with no explanation. Hodge has run for this seat before, and we believe he deserves a chance to prove himself to be the capable representative that he professes he will be.
If we are going to save America, it starts by first saving Mississippi and electing representatives who will fight to preserve our liberty, freedom and the American dream. McDaniel, Hartness and Hodge are, without a doubt, the best candidates for these crucial times.
