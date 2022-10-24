In two weeks, the most important midterm elections in recent memory will be on ballots across America. Of course, it seems as if every national election is given the “most important of all time” distinction. But this truly might be the most important election of our time.

The American economy is teetering on the brink of destruction. We have a rudderless, weak, senile Commander-in-Chief who displays weakness every time he speaks. We have an uncontrolled open southern border with millions of illegal aliens flowing across it into the United States. We have an impending energy crisis directly linked to the out-of-step policies of this administration. We have a Justice Department that has been turned against its political enemies by this administration. We are nearing all-out war with Russia and, likely, China.

