In two weeks, the most important midterm elections in recent memory will be on ballots across America. Of course, it seems as if every national election is given the “most important of all time” distinction. But this truly might be the most important election of our time.
The American economy is teetering on the brink of destruction. We have a rudderless, weak, senile Commander-in-Chief who displays weakness every time he speaks. We have an uncontrolled open southern border with millions of illegal aliens flowing across it into the United States. We have an impending energy crisis directly linked to the out-of-step policies of this administration. We have a Justice Department that has been turned against its political enemies by this administration. We are nearing all-out war with Russia and, likely, China.
Things in America are going sour and heading that way quickly. Ridding the country of the scourge of one-party rule — Democrats control the Executive Branch and both chambers of the Legislature — might, for a second, help return the nation to some sort of sanity.
Poll-guessers are predicting Republicans will easily take back the House of Representatives, with the Senate races still too close to call. If Republicans do take back both houses of Congress, we will see a two-year logjam of nothing getting done. And that might not be a bad thing, as this age-old adage becomes truer and truer — no one’s life, liberty or property are safe while the Legislature is in session. Republicans will pass bills and Joe Biden will veto those bills. Two-thirds of both the Senate and House must vote to override a presidential veto, a near impossibility.
That is the direct result of a crippled, polarized Congress where half of the caucus will come out against a bill before it comes off the printing press. But maybe the less our elected officials do, the better. They do not seem to have a clue about energy independence, fiscal sanity or adherence to federal laws regarding the border. The dysfunction coming out of Washington, D.C., is staggering.
But a few good things will happen:
• The Wicked Witch of the West Nancy Pelosi will have to give up her gavel — we pray — for good. She is a shrewd, miserable human being who needs to disappear into the political fog.
• The waste of time known as the Jan. 6 commission will come to a screeching halt. Establishment hack Republicans who were on that committee or supported the witch-hunt to get the president – most notably Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger — will be out of D.C. politics.
• Mississippi will have a new representative from District 4 as Establishment Swamp darling Steven Palazzo was shown the door during the primary.
However, some bad will come out it, too:
• Mitch McConnell will still be leader of the Senate and California’s Kevin McCarthy will lead the House, not because they are the best choices but because they control the election spending, and doling out dough to candidates requires some payback and both of those men will not relinquish that influence.
• We likely will be saying “President Harris” soon since it is clear that each day he is in office, Joe Biden becomes more of a clear and present danger to the future of this country. His policies are bad enough, but his mental acuity is declining rapidly, and he is clearly not fit for the job. We imagine he will “get sick” sometime in 2023 and “retire for the betterment of the country.”
Yes, this will be one of the most important midterm elections in memory. But just because an election is coming does not mean the myriad problems families all over this country are facing will go away. Democrats in control are a disaster. Maybe this time, the Republicans will answer the challenge, but we are not holding our breath as long as Swamp politics still rule the day.
