President Biden laughed off the death of a woman’s two sons because the fentanyl that killed them came into the country under the previous administration. File that response alongside the president checking his watch as American military heroes who were killed in Afghanistan were returned home.
But his laughter and blame-game with Donald Trump also showed how unserious his administration is dealing with what could become the gravest crisis in a world chock full of crises. If this country does not get the borders under control, there will be no more country.
The flow of fentanyl across the Southern border is killing mostly young people at an alarming rate. Hundreds of thousands of people will die this year because of a drug that can kill a person with a mere speck of powder. The drug can be mixed with almost anything, going unnoticed until it is too late. Lives are snuffed out in an instant.
It flows across the border because Mexican cartels are operating freely mere miles from the Southern border. Four Americans were taken hostage during a cartel gun fight. Two of them were killed for what appears to be no reason. Cartels are more powerful than the Mexican government. They are well-funded, thanks mostly to Americans’ insatiable thirst for illegal drugs. They are equally as well-armed.
Blame can go around all day every day, pointing back generations on how to get control of the borders. Say what you will about Trump, at least he made an effort to stop the madness. All this administration has done is undo all of those measures.
The consequences are showing themselves every day with not even a whiff of an acceptance of the gravity of the situation or any sort of way to solve it.
All we get is laughter. How pathetic.
