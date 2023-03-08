President Biden laughed off the death of a woman’s two sons because the fentanyl that killed them came into the country under the previous administration. File that response alongside the president checking his watch as American military heroes who were killed in Afghanistan were returned home.

But his laughter and blame-game with Donald Trump also showed how unserious his administration is dealing with what could become the gravest crisis in a world chock full of crises. If this country does not get the borders under control, there will be no more country. 

