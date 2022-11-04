Democrats have nothing of substance to run on in Tuesday’s midterm elections. They cannot point to a robust economy. They cannot show success in battling energy prices. They cannot show that the southern border is secure. They cannot show that we are stronger on the international stage than we were four years ago. They cannot show, well, much of anything.
So they go into the dustbin of their incompetence to trot out the same old playbook. Remember about 10 years ago when Democrats aired a commercial showing a shadowy figure that was supposed to be then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan pushing a wheelchair-bound grandmother off a cliff because the evil Republicans were going to end Social Security and Medicare? A decade later, the same charges are being leveled — elect Republicans and grandma will have to choose between eating dog food and getting her medications.
How about then-Vice President Joe Biden a decade or so ago saying that if America elected Republicans, they would try to put Black Americans back in chains? Now, mention crime or the sad state of the economy or the absolute flood of illegal aliens across the southern border and, yes, you are a racist piece of trash.
Hillary Clinton, after getting her corrupt clock cleaned in the 2016 presidential election, took to the airwaves to say Trump knew he was illegitimate and the Republicans stole the election. She was not alone as many Democrats said then — and contend now — that the 2016 election was stolen. Many still believe Al Gore won the 2000 election. And now they are predicting that if Republicans win on Tuesday, they will begin their plot to steal the 2024 election. If you disagree, they call you names — election denier, Mega MAGA, super-duper-mega-MAGA and, of course, a racist.
How about crime? Even mention the crime crisis spiraling out of control in this country and Democrats will give two responses — What crime? Or call you racist for even pointing it out. No solutions, just name-calling and being oblivious to the conditions Americans face every day.
And then tired old senile Joe Biden in front of the steps of a train station in Washington, D.C., in a last-ditch effort to save his agenda, made it crystal clear that by voting Republican, the union will crumble. This is the same man who called Georgia’s voting laws worse than the Jim Crow South. The imbecile actually said, “This makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle.” What a moron, especially when the voting numbers in Georgia are off setting records. Never mind that, though, the seed of fear and divisions had already been planted.
Americans must deliver the political equivalent of a roundhouse kick to the Democrats’ head. The victory must be decisive and clear. The message has to be sent that name-calling and fear will not work. The failed policies over the past two years have caused catastrophic damage to the future. If Democrats had anything to run on — any success at all — we would have heard about it by now. But they do not. They have fear and a never-ending stream of “isms” to label the opposition.
Consider that the vast majority of legacy and television media are in bed with the Democrat Party. Big Tech, which controls the dissemination of information, has joined their party. They control the messaging and the messages — and they are still, God willing, going to get the political stomping of their lives.
There is a threat to this Republic all right, and it is a senile old man at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and a Democrat Party that has gone off the rails. They have no plans other than to label half the country backwoods racists. The Democrats’ broken record of failures keeps right on turning.
