Crime in big cities like New York is out of control and the Democrats pretend it does not exist.

Democrats have nothing of substance to run on in Tuesday’s midterm elections. They cannot point to a robust economy. They cannot show success in battling energy prices. They cannot show that the southern border is secure. They cannot show that we are stronger on the international stage than we were four years ago. They cannot show, well, much of anything.

So they go into the dustbin of their incompetence to trot out the same old playbook. Remember about 10 years ago when Democrats aired a commercial showing a shadowy figure that was supposed to be then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan pushing a wheelchair-bound grandmother off a cliff because the evil Republicans were going to end Social Security and Medicare? A decade later, the same charges are being leveled — elect Republicans and grandma will have to choose between eating dog food and getting her medications.

