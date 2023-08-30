The “unprecedented” storm, CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell said leading off Tuesday’s national evening news, “fueled by climate change” could be “catastrophic.”
First, what is unprecedented about a hurricane in August about to hit Florida? The word “unprecedented” means there is no record to look back on. We hear it often in court cases, but weather?
So, was it larger than any other storm, which would make it unprecedented? It made landfall Wednesday morning as a Category 3 storm, but certainly there have been more storms larger than that. That statement is particularly rich on the week of the 18th anniversary of Katrina demolishing our coast. But one need not go that far back for perspective. Two years ago, Ida ripped through Louisiana as a Cat 4 at landfall. So how, Norah, is Idalia unprecedented?
Then the zinger, since corporate overlords — or the White House — had to insert “fueled by climate change.” What has changed in the climate from, say, Betsy or Camille? It’s hotter this summer? The Gulf of Mexico is hotter than 100-year records show? Maybe. Last summer was cool and rainy and caused by … “climate change!” Now, had Idalia ripped through Florida as a Cat 4 storm in January, then someone might believe it is “fueled by climate change.” But a Cat 3 in August? Sounds like, well, August along the Gulf Coast.
In the early 1500s, the area that is now known as Pensacola actually had European settlers living there, until a storm destroyed it. But how could that be? We just saw an “unprecedented” storm hit Florida. And what fueled the storm in 1500? Anyone, anyone … Mother Nature, that’s what.
Norah and her cronies in the agenda-driven mainstream media know better but continue to spew drivel about humans having any control over the climate with words like “catastrophic” and “unprecedented.”
So, for one second, let’s believe we are the problem. If after Camille hit, America got every car off the road, every coal-powered industry was shut down to “save the planet,” would today be much different as far as summer hurricanes? If we stopped everything right now and survived on grubs and used wind to power everything, would Idalia not have happened? Further, what measures could we have taken to keep Idalia from barreling toward the coast of Florida? Zero, zilch, nada.
But climate alarmists have found that there is vast wealth in fear and hysterics. Billions here and billions there are spent to “keep the planet from being destroyed,” when all it is doing is lowering humans’ standard of living and making politicians and special-interest elites incredibly wealthy. The fact that every phenomenon from a fire caused through a power company’s negligence in Hawaii to a certainly non-un-precedented hurricane in the gulf in August can be chalked up to human-caused climate change, which opens up the nation’s dwindling checkbook to take care of cronies.
We are not in control. We are visitors to this planet, and when it is time for humans to go, we will be sent on our way much like the dinosaurs. Long after we are gone, come August in the year 3400, a hurricane will batter what was the Gulf Coast, much as it has done for thousands of years before now — and there is not a darn thing anyone can do about it.
Shame on Norah O’Donnell. Shame on climate hysterics. And shame on the vast number of “sheeple” who still believe this nonsense.
