THUMBS UP: (Reader-submitted) To all Wyomans who had the good sense to vote to send Liz Cheney home.
THUMBS DOWN: To out-of-touch politicians pushing insanely expensive and inefficient green energy solutions on working people who are struggling to feed their families. Will the lunacy ever stop?
Like quarterbacks and pitchers, elected officials often take more credit and/or criticism than they deserve. The advent of social media has made that even worse because of the ease with which knee-jerk reactions from anyone with an internet connection can be permanently etched on various platforms that can be accessed by hundreds of millions of other folks who, like them, have widely varying ranges of intelligence, stability and credibility …
Yet, somehow, their often-misspelled words and more-often misguided opinions become gospel to those who worship at the altar of social media. The lack of healthy skepticism or self-control to simply ignore the grenade-throwers on Facebook is enough to make reasonable people question the Founders’ wisdom on the First Amendment, for they never could have foreseen this pox on society.
As a newspaper, we are all for freedom of the press and freedom of speech. We just wish people were wiser instead of willfully ignorant when it comes to sorting through the avalanches of available information.
The story about Rev. Jimmie Bunch’s chickens being evicted from the city started a firestorm on Facebook, and we feel compelled to weigh in on it. Most of the time, we side with officials being consistent, not making exceptions for anyone, no matter what.
But the way we see it, allowing Bunch to keep his chickens at his home on North 3rd Avenue wouldn’t be inconsistent.
Think about it like this: There is no law against adults having alcohol in the city; there are laws against people who abuse it then bother or endanger others. There is no law against having a booming stereo system; there are laws about disturbing others with that loud stereo, though.
We can appreciate the position of the Planning Commission when it comes to wanting uniformity in ordinances. But there also isn’t anything wrong with only dealing with something if it becomes a problem. As long as there are no complaints, it’s not a problem. Besides, these days, keeping chickens is chic, and Laurel is being presented as a chic town.
Some laws/ordinances should be used to deal with troublemakers only. They shouldn’t penalize people who try to do things the proper way, as Bunch did.
It’s unfortunate that he called out Councilman George Carmichael, who tried to explain the thoughts behind the Planning Commission’s decision and the council’s support. Then again, it’s an elected office, and if Bunch wants to run for the job or push someone else, that’s his right. That’s democracy, after all.
Being proactive to prevent problems is usually preferable to being reactive. But in this case, officials should have been content to turn their heads as long as those who were potentially directly affected were content. But we’re not going to brood about it.
