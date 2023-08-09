In common political parlance, what are the most conservative states in America? South Dakota, Utah, Texas, Oklahoma certainly make the list. But none of those is, or should be, as conservative as Mississippi. So why in the hell do Republican primary voters do their absolute best to disprove that notion?

Delbert Hosemann is as conservative as Chuck Schumer of New York. Oh, he might say differently and try to hoodwink the state voters with his folksy demeanor, but he will sell out conservatives in this state to satisfy his massive ego and play ball for his masters, no matter what side of the aisle they’re on.

