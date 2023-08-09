In common political parlance, what are the most conservative states in America? South Dakota, Utah, Texas, Oklahoma certainly make the list. But none of those is, or should be, as conservative as Mississippi. So why in the hell do Republican primary voters do their absolute best to disprove that notion?
Delbert Hosemann is as conservative as Chuck Schumer of New York. Oh, he might say differently and try to hoodwink the state voters with his folksy demeanor, but he will sell out conservatives in this state to satisfy his massive ego and play ball for his masters, no matter what side of the aisle they’re on.
His opponent, Chris McDaniel, is a conservative’s conservative. He is principled. He doesn’t change political leanings on a whim. He is everything conservatives strive for … or so they say. So. when he went up against an obvious Republican In Name Only, it shouldn’t have even been close. McDaniel should have waltzed into the general election.
Now the people of this state will have four more years of leadership from Delbert the Democrat in the highest position in state government. Unfettered for four more years, who knows the lengths Hosemann will go to punish his political opponents — in his own party. Should Brandon Presley pull off a monumental upset of a terribly unpopular Gov. Tate Reeves, Mississippi could have two Democrats in the highest offices in Jackson.
Think about that. Mississippi, which heralds itself as a bastion of conservatism, could send Democrats to powerful, lofty positions.
Mississippi voters, again, had the opportunity to send a clear message that it would return to its conservative roots. Mississippi voters again chose wrong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.