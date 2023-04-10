We are still nearly two months until hurricane season and there is some action in the Gulf of Mexico. The Gulf Coast region is expected to get a good dousing of rain and some wind, but certainly not the effects of a hurricane, but even this weather system should be on everyone’s radar.
The action in the Gulf should start the planning for the six-month, egg-shell walk that is June 1 through Nov. 30 in our area — hurricane season. Now is the time to get together a game plan. Now is the time to tune up the generators, buy plenty of bottled water and toiletries and, of course, plenty of non-perishable foods.
We all know what the stores will be like in the lead-up to a hurricane — it’s Lord of the Flies inside Walmart. Hoarders buy 100 rolls of toilet paper and enough bottled water to fill a swimming pool. Instead of a feeling of looking out for our fellow citizens, it is “I” before “We.” The practice is as disgusting as it is predictable.
So why wait? While the shelves are still stocked, get the necessities now. Water and toilet paper do not go bad. Canned goods have shelf lives far beyond six months. Batteries and flashlights are still on the shelves. Thanks to the Joe Biden presidency and its wars on domestic energy, gas prices are likely to skyrocket this summer, so it might not be a bad idea to get those gas cans filled as well.
We were blessed last year as we went unscathed by nature’s fury. Last year, it was Florida that took the biggest wallop from a hurricane. The year before that, it was Louisiana as Ida came roaring ashore. Hurricanes are nothing new to those who live here, yet it is still amazing how many people will wait until the last minute to prepare, then act surprised on social media at bare store shelves.
Let the action in the Gulf over the next few days be the call for preparation for the rest of the year. Life after a hurricane is tough enough as it is, but fighting for the last remaining roll of toilet paper with 20 other people only makes it worse.
Plan ahead. You never know when the next storm is coming. But we do know that it is coming … eventually.
