As the debate of the fairness — and the legality — of the president forgiving billions of dollars in student loans rages, it would be a great time to have frank discussions on the role of colleges in our lives.
Giving loan forgiveness for those who chose to take out thousands in college loans might seem like a nice or good thing to do. But doing it on the backs of taxpayers — many of whom never went to college or paid off their debts — wreaks of unfairness. It always will.
The legality, though, is where the waters get murky. In the American system of governance, Congress has the purse strings, specifically the House. That branch, in theory, controls the money. The last time we checked, there was no vote taken on whether to give loan forgiveness. So how are billions in loans being forgiven? Constitutional scholars will debate that, but there is a surefire way to avoid ever needing Uncle Sam’s handout — consider strongly your post-high school career.
The days of everyone needing a college diploma are long gone. Many fields do require college, but many more do not. The fastest way to prosperity is to learn a trade. Fixing air conditioners in the summer pays — and pays well. Truckers are in high demand. And plumbers … there will always be a need for plumbers.
Whatever trade, explore it. Jones College, one of the greatest educational bargains in America, specializes in trade programs. Right here in our backyard, one can find the first step to prosperity.
For those who do need or want college, Jones will get them ready for that, too. Freshman core classes are taught the same way at Jones as they are at Tulane — and for a lot less money. Get those two years out of the way, then look forward or go into the workforce.
Attending college has gotten terribly expensive. A lot of that explosion in costs has come with the knowledge that the government is backing those student loans, a move done under Barack Obama. Charge exorbitant tuition, give billions and billions in student loans and when the bill comes due … well, here we are.
A part-time summer job could pay for a wonderful education at Jones or open the door to a trade. If you are willing to get your hands dirty, there is wealth to be made — debt-free and not on the backs of people already in the workforce. Think about it.
