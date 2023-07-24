As the debate of the fairness — and the legality — of the president forgiving billions of dollars in student loans rages, it would be a great time to have frank discussions on the role of colleges in our lives.

Giving loan forgiveness for those who chose to take out thousands in college loans might seem like a nice or good thing to do. But doing it on the backs of taxpayers — many of whom never went to college or paid off their debts — wreaks of unfairness. It always will.

